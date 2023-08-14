EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken on China worries, Indonesian rupiah top loser

By Himanshi Akhand

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday, with the Indonesian rupiah declining the most, amid concerns about China's faltering economic growth ahead of key data, which could bolster hopes for more direct policy stimulus from Beijing.

The rupiah IDR=, the best performing Asian currency so far this year, weakened as much as 0.8% against the greenback to hit its lowest level since March.

Indonesia's central bank intervened in the spot foreign exchange and domestic non-deliverable forward markets to prevent high currency volatility, according to an official.

"We are eyeing a prospective narrowing current account surplus and it may turn into a deficit next year, which is not a positive factor for the rupiah," said Fakhrul Fulvian, an economist at Trimegah Securities.

Pressure on the rupiah is likely to continue until commodity prices pick up, Fulvian added.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC declined 0.5% and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened 0.6% to its lowest level in a month.

"High US bond yields and what seems to be a deteriorating environment in the Chinese financial sector are weighing on risk assets," analysts at ING wrote in a note.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS eased to a six-week low as weak new bank loan data for July deepened investors' concerns about the country's slowing growth, while property developers' recent repayment troubles curbed appetite for yuan assets. CNY/

New bank loans in July tumbled 89% from June, falling far short of analysts' forecasts.

Last week, data showed the world's second-largest economy slipped into deflation in July, while exports and imports plummeted, adding pressure on Beijing to roll out more forceful stimulus measures.

China's retail sales and industrial output numbers are due on Tuesday.

"Having been accustomed to the series of policy responses from authorities thus far, sentiments seem to be at the stage where they will want to see supportive policies translating into actual results," IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, the Philippine peso PHP= depreciated as much as 0.7% to hit its lowest level since November.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which kept interest rates steady at its last two meetings after nine hikes totalling 425 basis points to curb inflation, is set to hold its next rate-setting meeting on Thursday.

Equities in the region also declined, with those in Singapore .STI and Manila .PSI falling 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday.

Elsewhere, Russia's rouble slid past 100 per U.S. dollar just as President Vladimir Putin's economic adviser said Russia was interested in a strong rouble and that loose monetary policy was the main reason behind the Russian currency's weakening.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Argentina's far-right libertarian candidate Javier Milei pulled off a huge shock in the country's primary election on Sunday, with the first results showing him in top spot, a rebuke to the main two political parties.

** India's wholesale price index fell 1.36% year-on-year in July, but the decline was smaller than expected

** Chinese property giant Country Garden's 2007.HK debt problems deepened after its onshore bonds were suspended, sending its shares plunging 16% to a record low

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0704 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-9.51

.N225

-1.27

22.86

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.28

-4.95

.SSEC

-0.39

2.83

India

INR=IN

-0.15

-0.30

.NSEI

-0.23

7.06

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.74

+1.58

.JKSE

0.06

0.49

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.56

-4.58

.KLSE

-0.16

-2.71

Philippines

PHP=

-0.61

-2.20

.PSI

-1.46

-3.87

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.45

-4.99

.KS11

-0.79

14.96

Singapore

SGD=

-0.19

-1.09

.STI

-1.53

-0.23

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.44

-3.85

.TWII

-1.25

15.96

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-1.31

.SETI

-

-8.00

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru. Editing by Sam Holmes and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

