EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken, Malaysian ringgit leads losses

April 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.630

122.49

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3562

+0.01

Korean won

1217.400

1215.5

-0.16

Baht

33.440

33.44

0.00

Peso

51.530

51.52

-0.02

Rupiah

14363.000

14365

+0.01

Rupee

75.788

75.7875

0.00

Ringgit

4.217

4.208

-0.21

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.630

115.08

-6.16

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3490

-0.52

Taiwan dlr

28.705

27.676

-3.58

Korean won

1217.400

1188.60

-2.37

Baht

33.440

33.39

-0.15

Peso

51.530

50.99

-1.05

Rupiah

14363.000

14250

-0.79

Rupee

75.788

74.33

-1.92

Ringgit

4.217

4.1640

-1.26

Yuan

6.362

6.3550

-0.11

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

