EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken, Malaysian ringgit leads losses

April 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
122.630
122.49
-0.11
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3562
+0.01
Korean won
1217.400
1215.5
-0.16
Baht
33.440
33.44
0.00
Peso
51.530
51.52
-0.02
Rupiah
14363.000
14365
+0.01
Rupee
75.788
75.7875
0.00
Ringgit
4.217
4.208
-0.21
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
122.630
115.08
-6.16
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3490
-0.52
Taiwan dlr
28.705
27.676
-3.58
Korean won
1217.400
1188.60
-2.37
Baht
33.440
33.39
-0.15
Peso
51.530
50.99
-1.05
Rupiah
14363.000
14250
-0.79
Rupee
75.788
74.33
-1.92
Ringgit
4.217
4.1640
-1.26
Yuan
6.362
6.3550
-0.11
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)
((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))
