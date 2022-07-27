EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken as markets remain cautious ahead of Fed

By Harish Sridharan

July 27 (Reuters) - Currencies in Asia's emerging markets were broadly weaker on Wednesday, as investors remained on edge ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could determine the path of policy tightening for the region's central banks.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC, Asia's worst performing currency this year, declined a further 0.5%, while the Philippine peso PHP= and Thai baht THB=TH slid by 0.3% to 0.4%, despite a softer U.S. dollar.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce a 75 basis point interest rate hike to tackle inflation running at the fastest pace in four decades, but investors are wary of a surprise in either direction. Futures imply about a 15% chance of a 100 bp hike. MKTS/GLOB

Focus will also be on the press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell for clues on future rises, amid concerns that aggressive tightening could tip the economy into a recession.

"Market reaction could be quite muted if we get the 75 bps as widely expected and don't get a strong forward guidance," said Alvin Tan, Head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"If the Fed doesn't pre-commit to another 75 bps hike in September, then Asian central banks are unlikely to be put in a position to react very quickly."

Most Asian central banks, while still lagging the Fed, have begun to normalize pandemic-era monetary policy. The only major exceptions are Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Bank of Thailand (BoT).

Earlier this week, BoT's governor said it would gradually raise interest rates to curb higher inflation, while BI left its policy interest rate unchanged at a record low last week.

Most share markets in the region came under downward pressure, with stocks in Seoul .KS11 dropping as much as 0.7%. Shares in Taipei .TWII and Singapore .STI also slipped.

Shares in Bangkok .SETI, however, were 0.4% higher. Thailand's commerce minister said customs-based exports in June had been up by a more-than-expected 11.9% on a year earlier, compared with a forecast rise of 8.5% in a Reuters poll.

In other news, U.S. President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping are expected to talk on Thursday, a source familiar with the planning said, amid fresh tensions over Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP was down 0.1% and stocks .TWII traded flat.

HIGHLIGHTS

** China's industrial profits rebound in June on easing COVID curbs

** China's overnight repo rate falls below 1% for first time since Jan 2021

** S. Korean inflation expectations highest in at least 20 yrs - central bank data

** Powerful 7.1 earthquake strikes north Philippines, rattles Manila

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0359 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

-15.97

.N225

0.13

-3.82

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

-6.08

.SSEC

-0.09

-10.04

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-6.93

.NSEI

-0.05

-5.06

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.17

-5.13

.JKSE

0.03

4.44

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.09

-6.59

.KLSE

0.13

-6.50

Philippines

PHP=

-0.39

-8.35

.PSI

-0.76

-13.29

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.49

-9.53

.KS11

-0.60

-19.45

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-2.87

.STI

-0.23

1.96

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.11

-7.54

.TWII

0.01

-18.72

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.43

-9.46

.SETI

0.45

-5.88

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

