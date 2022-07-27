EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken as investors focus on Fed outcome

By Harish Sridharan

July 27 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Wednesday, as investors stayed cautious ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve decision that could determine the path of policy tightening for the region's central banks.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC, Asia's worst-performing emerging-market currency so far this year, declined a further 0.4%.

South Korea's two top officials, however, shrugged off the won's recent fall to a 13-year low in a subtle change of stance amid growing signs of benefit from a weaker local currency and easing global raw material prices.

They dismissed proposals by some lawmakers that more aggressive measures were needed to support the won, even as a Bank of Korea board member affirmed that the central bank needed to keep its rate-raising stance for the time being.

The Philippine peso PHP=, Indonesia's rupiah IDR= and the Thai baht THB=TH slid between 0.2% and 0.6%, despite a softer U.S. dollar.

The Fed is expected to announce a 75-basis-point interest rate hike to tackle inflation running at the fastest pace in four decades, but investors are wary of a surprise in either direction. Futures imply about a 15% chance of a 100-bp hike. MKTS/GLOB

Focus will also be on the press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell for clues on future rises, amid concerns that aggressive tightening could tip the economy into a recession.

"Market reaction could be quite muted if we get the 75-bp hike as widely expected and don't get a strong forward guidance," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"If the Fed doesn't pre-commit to another 75-bp hike in September, then Asian central banks are unlikely to be put in a position to react very quickly."

Most Asian central banks, while still lagging the Fed, have begun to normalise their pandemic-era monetary policies. The only major exceptions are Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Bank of Thailand (BoT).

Earlier this week, the BoT governor said the central bank would gradually raise interest rates to curb higher inflation, while BI left its policy interest rate unchanged at a record low last week.

Most stock markets in the region reversed losses recorded in early trades. Stocks in Mumbai .NSEI, Taipei .TWII and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE were all up.

Shares in Bangkok .SETI rose nearly 1% to hit their highest since July 8. Thailand's customs-based exports in June rose 11.9% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast for an increase of 8.5% in a Reuters poll.

In other news, U.S. President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping are expected to talk on Thursday, a source familiar with the planning said, amid fresh tensions over Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

HIGHLIGHTS

** China's industrial profits rebound in June on easing COVID curbs

** China's overnight repo rate falls below 1% for first time since Jan 2021

** S. Korean inflation expectations highest in at least 20 yrs - central bank data

** Powerful 7.1 earthquake strikes north Philippines, rattles Manila

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0636 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.01

-15.94

.N225

0.22

-3.74

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

-6.01

.SSEC

0.10

-9.86

India

INR=IN

-0.14

-6.96

.NSEI

0.45

-4.58

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.17

-5.13

.JKSE

0.08

4.49

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-6.62

.KLSE

0.11

-6.52

Philippines

PHP=

-0.57

-8.52

.PSI

-0.30

-12.89

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.43

-9.48

.KS11

0.11

-18.88

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-2.87

.STI

0.04

2.23

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.08

-7.51

.TWII

0.78

-18.10

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.24

-9.29

.SETI

0.93

-5.43

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

