EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken as investors await Fed rate outlook

By Indranil Sarkar

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Asian currencies slipped on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected commentary on unwinding its pandemic-era policy support, with Thailand's baht down on a bleak annual economic growth forecast.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC declined 0.6% to lead losses against a firm dollar as investors awaited rate hike clues from the Fed heading into next year.

"Fussing over whether the Fed will announce 'taper', the gradual wind down of Quantitative Easing (QE), at this week's FOMC is as useful as rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic," Mizuho analysts wrote.

"Markets fully expect that the Fed is already on course to taper and wind down QE by mid-2022."

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY inched 0.2% lower but stayed largely unchanged after the country's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, to support economic growth.

With macroeconomic policy focused on supporting economic recovery and given the low and stable core inflation, the overnight policy rate was expected to stay at current record low of 1.75% well into 2022, analysts at Maybank wrote in a note.

The baht THB=TH fell 0.4% after the country's deputy prime minister said economic growth would be subdued this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand this week re-opened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists after about 18 months of restrictions, but investors feel it is a little bit too early to determine its economic impact.

South Korean stocks .KS11 dropped 1.3%, after posting their best single-day gain in three weeks in the previous session.

The rupiah IDR= shed 0.2% as the country's economic growth likely slowed significantly in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati separately told Reuters on Tuesday that they could phase out coal-fired power plants by 2040 if the world's top thermal coal exporter gets sufficient financial help from the international community.

Philippine stocks .PSI jumped 1.4%, with supermarket operator AllDay Marts ALLDY.PS, owned by the country's richest man, soaring 50% in its market debut.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore's top lenders United Overseas Bank UOBH.SI and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI fell 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively, even after posting higher Q3 profits

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.6 basis points at 6.2%​​

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1 basis points at 1.8%​​

Asia stock

indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.06

-9.34

.N225

-0.43

7.57

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.03

+2.03

.SSEC

-0.20

0.73

India

INR=IN

+0.23

-1.94

.NSEI

-0.15

27.76

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.38

-1.85

.JKSE

0.86

9.54

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.19

-3.23

.KLSE

-0.42

-5.90

Philippines

PHP=

+0.06

-4.98

.PSI

1.11

0.63

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.61

-8.07

.KS11

-1.25

3.56

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-2.10

.STI

-0.44

13.17

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.04

+2.32

.TWII

0.33

16.22

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.36

-10.16

.SETI

0.05

11.68

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.