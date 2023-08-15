EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken as China data disappoints, PBOC cuts rates

By Himanshi Akhand

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies declined on Tuesday, with the Thai baht weakening the most, as another array of disappointing data from China fanned worries about its faltering economic recovery.

The baht THB=TH depreciated as much as 0.8% against the greenback to its lowest level in 1-1/2 months.

China's July industrial output and retail sales growth slowed and undershot forecasts, adding to a raft of recent weak data, suggesting policymakers may need to step up support measures to shore up a the economy.

Less than an hour before the data release, China's central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months on, underlining the rapid loss of the post-COVID economic rebound.

"From a macro perspective, today's policy decisions are somewhat helpful. They will help improve the debt-service ability of cash-strapped local governments and property companies," analysts at ING wrote in a note.

"But this isn't a game-changing outcome, and so we doubt that market sentiment will dramatically improve just on this."

The yuan CNY=CFXS declined as much as 0.4% to a nine-month low. The slide in the yuan was later contained, after state banks were seen selling U.S. dollars to buy yuan in the onshore spot foreign exchange market, as Reuters reported. CNY/

"We saw the 10-year UST yields running high and with the PBOC rate cut this will lead to the rates difference widening between China and the U.S. and put the renminbi under further pressure," said Ken Cheung, chief Asia FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Cheung added that the slow Chinese economic recovery would continue to be a negative factor for regional currencies.

The Philippine central bank will leave its key interest rate unchanged at 6.25% for a third consecutive meeting on Thursday and keep it there for the rest of the year to assess the impact of previous hikes on inflation, a Reuters poll found.

Equities in the region were largely mixed. Stocks in Bangkok .SETI fell 0.4%, while those in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Singapore .STI gained 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

Markets in South Korea and India were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** China's statistics bureau said it had suspended publication of youth jobless data, citing the need to improve methodology in the way it measured unemployment among young people

** Argentina's central bank will raise the benchmark interest rate to 118% from 97% previously, an official source said Monday, adding the country's currency will be devalued to 350 pesos per dollar in the aftermath of a shock primary election

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0458 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.01

-9.90

.N225

0.80

23.84

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.29

-5.21

.SSEC

-0.29

2.59

India

INR=IN

-

-0.28

.NSEI

-

7.34

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.23

+1.43

.JKSE

0.00

0.87

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.26

-4.91

.KLSE

0.29

-2.29

Philippines

PHP=

-0.25

-1.97

.PSI

-0.03

-3.64

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-

-4.99

.KS11

-

14.96

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-1.22

.STI

0.10

-0.01

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.01

-3.82

.TWII

0.54

16.58

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.69

-2.00

.SETI

-0.38

-8.35

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

