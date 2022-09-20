EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken ahead of Fed meet, shares rebound

By Riya Sharma

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were subdued on Tuesday as investors braced for a hefty U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week to combat inflation, while regional equities rose after catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street.

The Philippine peso PHP= declined 0.2% to hit a record low and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= hit a 24-1/2-year low, while South Korean won KRW=KFTC bucked the somber regional trend to strengthen 0.3% as the currency, described by some analysts as equity-sensitive, gained on a rebound in Asian share markets.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by at least 75 basis points on Wednesday, while investors are also awaiting the U.S. central bank's future policy projections. FEDWATCH

"Asian markets are pretty much in a holding pattern anticipating the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) rate decision," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Interest rate hikes are expected not only in the United States, but also in Asia, where a number of central banks are meeting this week. Indonesia and the Philippines are likely to raise rates, but the Bank of Japan has shown no signs of renouncing its dovish monetary policy despite the yen's sharp fall JPY=.

"If the BOJ governor continues to maintain a fairly dovish stance, then that will just accentuate the widening differential between the U.S. and Japan interest rates. And that will put further pressure on the Japanese yen," Goh said.

The weakness in Japan's yen JPY= broadened as it dipped 0.2% after data showed the country's core consumer inflation quickened to 2.8% in August.

Higher interest rates have caused a sell-off in government bonds, with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR hovering near their highest levels since 2011. US/

Higher yields aided the dollar's strength, which remained firm below a two-decade high versus major peers, and the dollar's and yields' persistent rise has weighed heavily on riskier Asian assets. USD/

China kept its benchmark lending rates for September unchanged, as expected, as authorities appeared to hold off immediate monetary easing following rapid decline in the local currency and as central banks elsewhere tightened policy.

The yuan CNY=CFXS was down 0.1% at 7.0096 on Tuesday.

Shares in Asia tracked a rebound in the final hour of New York trading as markets were fully priced for a rise in interest rates this week, with equities in Mumbai .NSEI leading gains among regional peers, climbing 1.6%. FEDWATCH

"Overnight dip-buying being presented in Wall Street ... seems to provide an uplift for risk sentiment in the Asia session, although a tone of caution still largely lingers ahead of the FOMC meeting," said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.

Equities in Kuala Lampur .KLSE and Taiwan .TWII rose 0.9% each, while shares in Seoul .KS11 climbed 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan's core consumer inflation hit its fastest annual pace in nearly eight years and exceeded the central bank's 2% target for a fifth straight month

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR are down 0.6 basis points at 7.203%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0733 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.18

-19.78

.N225

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.08

-9.35

.SSEC

0.22

-14.21

India

INR=IN

+0.12

-6.71

.NSEI

1.65

3.22

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-4.84

.JKSE

0.21

9.56

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.15

-8.58

.KLSE

0.80

-6.66

Philippines

PHP=

-0.26

-11.31

.PSI

0.17

-9.47

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.30

-14.44

.KS11

0.52

-20.48

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-4.14

.STI

0.47

4.73

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.00

-11.67

.TWII

0.86

-20.14

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.09

-9.59

.SETI

0.70

-0.89

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.