EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies upbeat on optimism around US debt deal

May 26 (Reuters) - Asian currencies mostly edged higher on Friday, though the Malaysian ringgit weakened ahead of monthly inflation data, after U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican counterpart appeared close to reaching a deal to raise the government's debt ceiling.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= was the top laggard among peers, depreciating 0.2%, while its domestic bourse .KLSE appeared unmoved. The ringgit was hovering at its lowest level since November 2022.

"The near-term upward momentum of dollar-ringgit is concerning and will continue due to domestic sentiment for holding MYR deteriorating rapidly which is also reflected in multi-year lows in trading volumes in the domestic stock market, analysts at RHB said in a note.

Singapore is poised to release April industrial production figures later in the day with analysts at ING expecting a seventh straight month of contraction as industrial production tracks the downturn of non-oil domestic exports (NODX).

"Soft global demand is weighing on NODX which in turn has dragged down production. We can expect both NODX and industrial production to stay subdued in the near term which will likely translate to another soft GDP report for the second quarter," said ING.

The Singapore dollar SGD= rose 0.1% while its local equities benchmark remained flat.

On Thursday, Singapore saw its economy contract in the first quarter, leaving the affluent city-state at risk of a technical recession in the event of another contraction in the current quarter.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Philippine peso PHP=lead gains among peers, appreciating 0.5%, while South Korean won KRW=KFTC, Indonesian rupiah IDR= stood pat.

Globally, risk-on sentiment kicked in after U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy appeared to be closing in on a deal that would raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling for two years while capping spending on most items.

The U.S. dollar held at a two-month high, as U.S. data pointed to a resilient economy even after an aggressive rate hike cycle by the Federal Reserve.

Money markets are now pricing in a roughly 52% chance that the Federal Reserve will deliver another 25-basis-point rate hike at its policy meeting next month, as compared to a 36% chance a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Stocks in Asia took mixed positions, with shares in Philippines .PSI and Thailand .SETI falling 0.8% and 0.3% respectively, while equities in South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII edged higher.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** U.S., Chinese commerce chiefs raise complaints on trade, investment, export policies

** Indonesia, Malaysia to visit Brussels over concern about EU deforestation law

** Thailand air force says U.S. has denied request to buy F-35 jets

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0343 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.14

-6.25

.N225

0.98

19.19

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.22

-2.32

.SSEC

-0.18

3.43

India

INR=IN

+0.04

+0.01

.NSEI

0.00

1.19

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

+4.08

.JKSE

-0.09

-2.22

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.15

-4.97

.KLSE

-0.06

-6.27

Philippines

PHP=

+0.46

-0.35

.PSI

-0.80

-0.89

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.05

-4.59

.KS11

0.17

14.43

Singapore

SGD=

+0.12

-0.95

.STI

0.02

-1.32

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.15

-0.12

.TWII

1.17

16.58

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.07

-0.20

.SETI

-0.32

-8.28

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

