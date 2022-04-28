EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies up; Thai baht, South Korean won lead gains

April 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.670
130.85
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.384
1.3867
+0.17
Taiwan dlr
29.539
29.525
-0.05
Korean won
1,269.800
1,272.5
+0.21
Baht
34.340
34.42
+0.23
Peso
52.325
52.37
+0.09
Rupee
76.480
76.48
0.00
Ringgit
4.353
4.36
+0.16
Yuan
6.641
6.6255
-0.23
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.670
115.08
-11.93
Sing dlr
1.384
1.3490
-2.56
Taiwan dlr
29.539
27.676
-6.31
Korean won
1269.800
1188.60
-6.39
Baht
34.340
33.39
-2.77
Peso
52.325
50.99
-2.55
Rupiah
14495.000
14250
-1.69
Rupee
76.480
74.33
-2.81
Ringgit
4.353
4.1640
-4.34
Yuan
6.641
6.3550
-4.31
(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
