EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies up; Thai baht, South Korean won lead gains

April 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.670

130.85

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.384

1.3867

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

29.539

29.525

-0.05

Korean won

1,269.800

1,272.5

+0.21

Baht

34.340

34.42

+0.23

Peso

52.325

52.37

+0.09

Rupee

76.480

76.48

0.00

Ringgit

4.353

4.36

+0.16

Yuan

6.641

6.6255

-0.23

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.670

115.08

-11.93

Sing dlr

1.384

1.3490

-2.56

Taiwan dlr

29.539

27.676

-6.31

Korean won

1269.800

1188.60

-6.39

Baht

34.340

33.39

-2.77

Peso

52.325

50.99

-2.55

Rupiah

14495.000

14250

-1.69

Rupee

76.480

74.33

-2.81

Ringgit

4.353

4.1640

-4.34

Yuan

6.641

6.3550

-4.31

