EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies under pressure, Thai baht and S.Korean won lead declines

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
116.020
116
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3444
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
27.845
27.825
-0.07
Korean won
1199.200
1196.5
-0.23
Baht
32.680
32.62
-0.18
Peso
51.330
51.28
-0.10
Rupiah
14350.000
14340
-0.07
Rupee
74.938
74.9375
0.00
Ringgit
4.187
4.182
-0.12
Yuan
6.362
6.3526
-0.14
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
116.020
115.08
-0.81
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3490
+0.32
Taiwan dlr
27.845
27.676
-0.61
Korean won
1199.200
1188.60
-0.88
Baht
32.680
33.39
+2.17
Peso
51.330
50.99
-0.66
Rupiah
14350.000
14250
-0.70
Rupee
74.938
74.33
-0.81
Ringgit
4.187
4.1640
-0.55
Yuan
6.362
6.3550
-0.10
