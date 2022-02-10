EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies under pressure, Thai baht and S.Korean won lead declines

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

116.020

116

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3444

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.845

27.825

-0.07

Korean won

1199.200

1196.5

-0.23

Baht

32.680

32.62

-0.18

Peso

51.330

51.28

-0.10

Rupiah

14350.000

14340

-0.07

Rupee

74.938

74.9375

0.00

Ringgit

4.187

4.182

-0.12

Yuan

6.362

6.3526

-0.14

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

116.020

115.08

-0.81

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3490

+0.32

Taiwan dlr

27.845

27.676

-0.61

Korean won

1199.200

1188.60

-0.88

Baht

32.680

33.39

+2.17

Peso

51.330

50.99

-0.66

Rupiah

14350.000

14250

-0.70

Rupee

74.938

74.33

-0.81

Ringgit

4.187

4.1640

-0.55

Yuan

6.362

6.3550

-0.10

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

