EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trim losses as firmer yuan counters dollar

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Currencies in Asia's emerging markets remained weak on Monday, as growing anxiety over surging COVID-19 infections in Europe and hawkish comments from several U.S. central bankers weighed on sentiment, although a firmer yuan stabilized regional currencies.

The Thai baht THB=TH fell 0.4%, while the Philippine peso PHP= and Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

Federal Reserve officials Richard Clarida and Christopher Waller on Friday suggested that a faster pace of stimulus tapering may be appropriate, pushing the greenback higher, but strength in the yuan CNY=CFXS supported regional sentiment.

"The stronger USD price action this morning has eased with the renminbi strengthening again," said Alvin Tan, Head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"The renminbi's resilience has indeed helped anchor the Asian currency complex in the face of the latest bout of USD strength."

Stocks in the broader region lacked direction, as return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe put investors on guard.

"Fears of a fourth wave in Europe eroding the global recovery have played their part in Asia's cautious mood today," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Shares in Seoul .KS11 rose 1.4% to hit a near three-week high, as chip heavyweights in the country tracked their U.S. peers higher. .KS

Meanwhile, customs agency data from South Korea showed the country's exports for the first 20 days of November jumped 27.6%, benefiting from a continued sales boost in semiconductor and petroleum products.

Stocks in China .SSEC also rose, as analysts flagged chances of policy easing from the central bank's monetary policy report. .SS

China's central bank on Friday said it would keep its prudent monetary policy "flexible and targeted" and strike a balance between economic growth and risk controls.

Indian shares .NSEI dropped as much as 1.4% to hit an eight-week low, as market heavyweight Reliance Industries RELI.NS led energy stocks lower and as return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe weighed on investor sentiment. .BO

Shares in Jakarta .JKSE fell 0.1%, retreating from the record high scaled on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** In South Korea, Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 5.5% and 7.6%, respectively

** In India, Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS fell as much as 4.2%, their biggest one-day decline since Jan. 25

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis points at 6.189%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0638 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.15

-9.56

.N225

0.09

8.49

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.11

+2.34

.SSEC

0.62

3.15

India

INR=IN

-0.20

-1.77

.NSEI

-1.26

25.46

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.09

-1.46

.JKSE

-0.07

12.32

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

-3.83

.KLSE

0.14

-6.12

Philippines

PHP=

-0.28

-5.14

.PSI

0.03

2.00

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.02

-8.35

.KS11

1.42

4.86

Singapore

SGD=

+0.00

-2.96

.STI

0.14

13.83

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.07

+2.55

.TWII

-0.08

20.85

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.37

-8.85

.SETI

0.30

13.85

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

