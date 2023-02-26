EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trend lower, Malaysian ringgit remains pressured

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.110
136.46
+0.26
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3495
+0.09
Korean won
1312.900
1304.8
-0.62
Baht
34.965
34.955
-0.03
Peso
55.150
54.87
-0.51
Rupiah
15255.000
15220
-0.23
Rupee
0.00
82.75
0.00
Ringgit
4.457
4.433
-0.54
Yuan
6.958
6.963
+0.08
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.110
131.110
-3.67
Sing dlr
1.348
1.340
-0.63
Korean won
1312.900
1264.500
-3.69
Baht
34.965
34.585
-1.09
Peso
55.150
55.670
+0.94
Rupiah
15255.000
15565.000
+2.03
Rupee
0.00
82.720
-0.04
Ringgit
4.457
4.400
-1.28
Yuan
6.958
6.900
-0.83
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.