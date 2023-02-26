EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trend lower, Malaysian ringgit remains pressured

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 136.110 136.46 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.348 1.3495 +0.09 Korean won 1312.900 1304.8 -0.62 Baht 34.965 34.955 -0.03 Peso 55.150 54.87 -0.51 Rupiah 15255.000 15220 -0.23 Rupee 0.00 82.75 0.00 Ringgit 4.457 4.433 -0.54 Yuan 6.958 6.963 +0.08 Change so far in 2023 Currency Latest bid End 2022 Pct Move Japan yen 136.110 131.110 -3.67 Sing dlr 1.348 1.340 -0.63 Korean won 1312.900 1264.500 -3.69 Baht 34.965 34.585 -1.09 Peso 55.150 55.670 +0.94 Rupiah 15255.000 15565.000 +2.03 Rupee 0.00 82.720 -0.04 Ringgit 4.457 4.400 -1.28 Yuan 6.958 6.900 -0.83 (Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

