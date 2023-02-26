EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trend lower, Malaysian ringgit remains pressured

February 26, 2023 — 09:18 pm EST

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.110

136.46

+0.26

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3495

+0.09

Korean won

1312.900

1304.8

-0.62

Baht

34.965

34.955

-0.03

Peso

55.150

54.87

-0.51

Rupiah

15255.000

15220

-0.23

Rupee

0.00

82.75

0.00

Ringgit

4.457

4.433

-0.54

Yuan

6.958

6.963

+0.08

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.110

131.110

-3.67

Sing dlr

1.348

1.340

-0.63

Korean won

1312.900

1264.500

-3.69

Baht

34.965

34.585

-1.09

Peso

55.150

55.670

+0.94

Rupiah

15255.000

15565.000

+2.03

Rupee

0.00

82.720

-0.04

Ringgit

4.457

4.400

-1.28

Yuan

6.958

6.900

-0.83

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

