EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tread water; S.Korean won slips

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.510
148.5
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3666
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
32.260
32.261
0.00
Korean won
1347.750
1345.72
-0.15
Baht
36.960
36.95
-0.03
Peso
56.610
56.68
+0.12
Rupiah
15615.000
15610
-0.03
Rupee
83.250
83.25
0.00
Ringgit
4.720
4.725
+0.11
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.510
131.110
-11.72
Sing dlr
1.368
1.340
-2.03
Taiwan dlr
32.260
30.708
-4.81
Korean won
1347.750
1260.920
-6.44
Baht
36.960
34.585
-6.43
Peso
56.610
55.670
-1.66
Rupiah
15615.000
15565.000
-0.32
Rupee
83.250
82.720
-0.64
Ringgit
4.720
4.400
-6.78
Yuan
7.297
6.900
-5.43
