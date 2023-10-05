EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tread water; S.Korean won slips

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.510

148.5

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3666

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

32.260

32.261

0.00

Korean won

1347.750

1345.72

-0.15

Baht

36.960

36.95

-0.03

Peso

56.610

56.68

+0.12

Rupiah

15615.000

15610

-0.03

Rupee

83.250

83.25

0.00

Ringgit

4.720

4.725

+0.11

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.510

131.110

-11.72

Sing dlr

1.368

1.340

-2.03

Taiwan dlr

32.260

30.708

-4.81

Korean won

1347.750

1260.920

-6.44

Baht

36.960

34.585

-6.43

Peso

56.610

55.670

-1.66

Rupiah

15615.000

15565.000

-0.32

Rupee

83.250

82.720

-0.64

Ringgit

4.720

4.400

-6.78

Yuan

7.297

6.900

-5.43

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.