EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trade mixed, Thai baht weakens

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.220
136.88
-0.25
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3566
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.779
30.74
-0.13
Korean won
1300.700
1302.9
+0.17
Baht
34.960
34.835
-0.36
Peso
55.325
55.4
+0.14
Rupiah
15580.000
15595
+0.10
Rupee
0.00
82.705
0.00
Ringgit
4.432
4.422
-0.23
Yuan
6.982
6.9818
-0.00
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.220
115.08
-16.13
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3490
-0.57
Taiwan dlr
30.779
27.676
-10.08
Korean won
1300.700
1188.60
-8.62
Baht
34.960
33.39
-4.49
Peso
55.325
50.99
-7.84
Rupiah
15580.000
14250
-8.54
Rupee
0.00
74.33
-10.13
Ringgit
4.432
4.1640
-6.05
Yuan
6.982
6.3550
-8.98
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
