EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trade mixed, Thai baht weakens

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.220

136.88

-0.25

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3566

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.779

30.74

-0.13

Korean won

1300.700

1302.9

+0.17

Baht

34.960

34.835

-0.36

Peso

55.325

55.4

+0.14

Rupiah

15580.000

15595

+0.10

Rupee

0.00

82.705

0.00

Ringgit

4.432

4.422

-0.23

Yuan

6.982

6.9818

-0.00

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.220

115.08

-16.13

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3490

-0.57

Taiwan dlr

30.779

27.676

-10.08

Korean won

1300.700

1188.60

-8.62

Baht

34.960

33.39

-4.49

Peso

55.325

50.99

-7.84

Rupiah

15580.000

14250

-8.54

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-10.13

Ringgit

4.432

4.1640

-6.05

Yuan

6.982

6.3550

-8.98

