EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trade mixed; Thai baht tumbles

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.420

145.33

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.433

1.4329

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

0.00

31.53

0.00

Korean won

0.00

1402.4

0.00

Baht

37.700

37.355

-0.92

Peso

58.995

59.04

+0.08

Rupiah

15280.000

15250

-0.20

Rupee

0.00

82.32

0.00

Ringgit

0.00

4.648

0.00

Yuan

7.114

7.1211

+0.11

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.420

115.08

-20.86

Sing dlr

1.433

1.3490

-5.87

Taiwan dlr

31.668

27.676

-12.61

Korean won

1412.400

1188.60

-15.85

Baht

37.700

33.39

-11.43

Peso

58.995

50.99

-13.57

Rupiah

15280.000

14250

-6.74

Rupee

82.320

74.33

-9.71

Ringgit

4.648

4.1640

-10.41

Yuan

7.114

6.3550

-10.66

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

