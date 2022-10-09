EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trade mixed; Thai baht tumbles

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.420
145.33
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.433
1.4329
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
0.00
31.53
0.00
Korean won
0.00
1402.4
0.00
Baht
37.700
37.355
-0.92
Peso
58.995
59.04
+0.08
Rupiah
15280.000
15250
-0.20
Rupee
0.00
82.32
0.00
Ringgit
0.00
4.648
0.00
Yuan
7.114
7.1211
+0.11
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.420
115.08
-20.86
Sing dlr
1.433
1.3490
-5.87
Taiwan dlr
31.668
27.676
-12.61
Korean won
1412.400
1188.60
-15.85
Baht
37.700
33.39
-11.43
Peso
58.995
50.99
-13.57
Rupiah
15280.000
14250
-6.74
Rupee
82.320
74.33
-9.71
Ringgit
4.648
4.1640
-10.41
Yuan
7.114
6.3550
-10.66
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.