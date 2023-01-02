EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trade mixed, Thai baht rises

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.160

130.73

+0.44

Sing dlr

1.340

1.3413

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.761

30.708

-0.17

Korean won

1276.800

1272.6

-0.33

Baht

34.445

34.585

+0.41

Peso

55.875

55.7

-0.31

Rupiah

15600.000

15570

-0.19

Rupee

82.738

82.7375

0.00

Ringgit

4.400

4.4

0.00

Yuan

6.919

6.9

-0.28

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.160

131.11

+0.73

Sing dlr

1.340

1.3398

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.761

30.708

-0.17

Korean won

1276.800

1264.50

-0.96

Baht

34.445

34.59

+0.41

Peso

55.875

55.67

-0.37

Rupiah

15600.000

15565

-0.22

Rupee

82.738

82.72

-0.02

Ringgit

4.400

4.4000

0.00

Yuan

6.919

6.9000

-0.28

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

