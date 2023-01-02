EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trade mixed, Thai baht rises

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.160
130.73
+0.44
Sing dlr
1.340
1.3413
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
30.761
30.708
-0.17
Korean won
1276.800
1272.6
-0.33
Baht
34.445
34.585
+0.41
Peso
55.875
55.7
-0.31
Rupiah
15600.000
15570
-0.19
Rupee
82.738
82.7375
0.00
Ringgit
4.400
4.4
0.00
Yuan
6.919
6.9
-0.28
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.160
131.11
+0.73
Sing dlr
1.340
1.3398
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.761
30.708
-0.17
Korean won
1276.800
1264.50
-0.96
Baht
34.445
34.59
+0.41
Peso
55.875
55.67
-0.37
Rupiah
15600.000
15565
-0.22
Rupee
82.738
82.72
-0.02
Ringgit
4.400
4.4000
0.00
Yuan
6.919
6.9000
-0.28
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
