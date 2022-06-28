EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trade mixed, Thai baht outperforms

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.020

136.12

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.387

1.3877

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.693

29.64

-0.18

Korean won

1291.500

1283.4

-0.63

Baht

34.990

35.16

+0.49

Peso

55.030

54.78

-0.45

Rupiah

14845.000

14835

-0.07

Rupee

0.00

78.77

0.00

Ringgit

4.398

4.395

-0.07

Yuan

6.701

6.708

+0.10

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.020

115.08

-15.39

Sing dlr

1.387

1.3490

-2.75

Taiwan dlr

29.693

27.676

-6.79

Korean won

1291.500

1188.60

-7.97

Baht

34.990

33.39

-4.57

Peso

55.030

50.99

-7.34

Rupiah

14845.000

14250

-4.01

Rupee

78.770

74.33

-5.64

Ringgit

4.398

4.1640

-5.32

Yuan

6.701

6.3550

-5.17

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

