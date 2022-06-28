EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trade mixed, Thai baht outperforms

June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.020
136.12
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.387
1.3877
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.693
29.64
-0.18
Korean won
1291.500
1283.4
-0.63
Baht
34.990
35.16
+0.49
Peso
55.030
54.78
-0.45
Rupiah
14845.000
14835
-0.07
Rupee
0.00
78.77
0.00
Ringgit
4.398
4.395
-0.07
Yuan
6.701
6.708
+0.10
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.020
115.08
-15.39
Sing dlr
1.387
1.3490
-2.75
Taiwan dlr
29.693
27.676
-6.79
Korean won
1291.500
1188.60
-7.97
Baht
34.990
33.39
-4.57
Peso
55.030
50.99
-7.34
Rupiah
14845.000
14250
-4.01
Rupee
78.770
74.33
-5.64
Ringgit
4.398
4.1640
-5.32
Yuan
6.701
6.3550
-5.17
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
