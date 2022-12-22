EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trade mixed, Singapore dollar rises

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.660
132.33
-0.25
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3529
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.727
30.68
-0.15
Korean won
1281.600
1276.2
-0.42
Baht
34.850
34.88
+0.09
Peso
55.250
55.2
-0.09
Rupiah
15585.000
15580
-0.03
Rupee
0.00
82.7625
0.00
Ringgit
4.420
4.422
+0.05
Yuan
6.992
6.9876
-0.06
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.660
115.08
-13.25
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3490
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.727
27.676
-9.93
Korean won
1281.600
1188.60
-7.26
Baht
34.850
33.39
-4.19
Peso
55.250
50.99
-7.71
Rupiah
15585.000
14250
-8.57
Rupee
0.00
74.33
-10.19
Ringgit
4.420
4.1640
-5.79
Yuan
6.992
6.3550
-9.11
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.