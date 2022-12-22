EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trade mixed, Singapore dollar rises

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.660

132.33

-0.25

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3529

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.727

30.68

-0.15

Korean won

1281.600

1276.2

-0.42

Baht

34.850

34.88

+0.09

Peso

55.250

55.2

-0.09

Rupiah

15585.000

15580

-0.03

Rupee

0.00

82.7625

0.00

Ringgit

4.420

4.422

+0.05

Yuan

6.992

6.9876

-0.06

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.660

115.08

-13.25

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3490

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.727

27.676

-9.93

Korean won

1281.600

1188.60

-7.26

Baht

34.850

33.39

-4.19

Peso

55.250

50.99

-7.71

Rupiah

15585.000

14250

-8.57

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-10.19

Ringgit

4.420

4.1640

-5.79

Yuan

6.992

6.3550

-9.11

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

