EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trade mixed, China's yuan gains most

July 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.300

135.69

-0.45

Sing dlr

1.395

1.3957

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.764

29.745

-0.06

Korean won

1297.000

1297.1

+0.01

Baht

35.680

35.67

-0.03

Peso

55.010

55.08

+0.13

Rupiah

14975.000

14965

-0.07

Rupee

78.950

78.95

0.00

Ringgit

4.415

4.411

-0.09

Yuan

6.689

6.6988

+0.14

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.300

115.08

-15.57

Sing dlr

1.395

1.3490

-3.31

Taiwan dlr

29.764

27.676

-7.02

Korean won

1297.000

1188.60

-8.36

Baht

35.680

33.39

-6.42

Peso

55.010

50.99

-7.31

Rupiah

14975.000

14250

-4.84

Rupee

78.950

74.33

-5.85

Ringgit

4.415

4.1640

-5.69

Yuan

6.689

6.3550

-5.00

(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.