EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies trade mixed, China's yuan gains most

July 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.300
135.69
-0.45
Sing dlr
1.395
1.3957
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.764
29.745
-0.06
Korean won
1297.000
1297.1
+0.01
Baht
35.680
35.67
-0.03
Peso
55.010
55.08
+0.13
Rupiah
14975.000
14965
-0.07
Rupee
78.950
78.95
0.00
Ringgit
4.415
4.411
-0.09
Yuan
6.689
6.6988
+0.14
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.300
115.08
-15.57
Sing dlr
1.395
1.3490
-3.31
Taiwan dlr
29.764
27.676
-7.02
Korean won
1297.000
1188.60
-8.36
Baht
35.680
33.39
-6.42
Peso
55.010
50.99
-7.31
Rupiah
14975.000
14250
-4.84
Rupee
78.950
74.33
-5.85
Ringgit
4.415
4.1640
-5.69
Yuan
6.689
6.3550
-5.00
(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.