EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tepid; Thai baht and Philippine peso weaken

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.870

115.82

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3605

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.647

27.651

+0.01

Korean won

1201.600

1201

-0.05

Baht

33.570

33.51

-0.18

Peso

51.250

51.16

-0.18

Rupiah

14360.000

14390

+0.21

Rupee

74.490

74.49

0.00

Ringgit

4.208

4.211

+0.07

Yuan

6.380

6.383

+0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.870

115.08

-0.68

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3490

-0.79

Taiwan dlr

27.647

27.676

+0.10

Korean won

1201.600

1188.60

-1.08

Baht

33.570

33.39

-0.54

Peso

51.250

50.99

-0.51

Rupiah

14360.000

14250

-0.77

Rupee

74.490

74.33

-0.21

Ringgit

4.208

4.1640

-1.05

Yuan

6.380

6.3550

-0.39

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

