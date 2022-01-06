EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tepid; Thai baht and Philippine peso weaken

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.870
115.82
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3605
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
27.647
27.651
+0.01
Korean won
1201.600
1201
-0.05
Baht
33.570
33.51
-0.18
Peso
51.250
51.16
-0.18
Rupiah
14360.000
14390
+0.21
Rupee
74.490
74.49
0.00
Ringgit
4.208
4.211
+0.07
Yuan
6.380
6.383
+0.05
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.870
115.08
-0.68
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3490
-0.79
Taiwan dlr
27.647
27.676
+0.10
Korean won
1201.600
1188.60
-1.08
Baht
33.570
33.39
-0.54
Peso
51.250
50.99
-0.51
Rupiah
14360.000
14250
-0.77
Rupee
74.490
74.33
-0.21
Ringgit
4.208
4.1640
-1.05
Yuan
6.380
6.3550
-0.39
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
