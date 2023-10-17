News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tepid, Malaysian ringgit edges lower

Credit: REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

October 17, 2023 — 10:19 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.740

149.8

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3679

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

32.351

32.295

-0.17

Korean won

1353.200

1353.6

+0.03

Baht

36.290

36.34

+0.14

Peso

56.760

56.75

-0.02

Rupiah

15718.000

15710

-0.05

Rupee

83.258

83.2575

+0.00

Ringgit

4.745

4.734

-0.23

Yuan

7.305

7.316

+0.15

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.740

131.110

-12.44

Sing dlr

1.368

1.340

-2.09

Taiwan dlr

32.351

30.708

-5.08

Korean won

1353.200

1264.500

-6.55

Baht

36.290

34.585

-4.70

Peso

56.760

55.670

-1.92

Rupiah

15718.000

15565.000

-0.97

Rupee

83.258

82.720

-0.65

Ringgit

4.745

4.400

-7.27

Yuan

7.305

6.900

-5.55

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters
