EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tepid, Malaysian ringgit edges lower

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.740
149.8
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3679
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
32.351
32.295
-0.17
Korean won
1353.200
1353.6
+0.03
Baht
36.290
36.34
+0.14
Peso
56.760
56.75
-0.02
Rupiah
15718.000
15710
-0.05
Rupee
83.258
83.2575
+0.00
Ringgit
4.745
4.734
-0.23
Yuan
7.305
7.316
+0.15
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.740
131.110
-12.44
Sing dlr
1.368
1.340
-2.09
Taiwan dlr
32.351
30.708
-5.08
Korean won
1353.200
1264.500
-6.55
Baht
36.290
34.585
-4.70
Peso
56.760
55.670
-1.92
Rupiah
15718.000
15565.000
-0.97
Rupee
83.258
82.720
-0.65
Ringgit
4.745
4.400
-7.27
Yuan
7.305
6.900
-5.55
