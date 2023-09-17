EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies subdued, Thai baht leads losses

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.720

147.82

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3632

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.974

31.928

-0.14

Korean won

1327.500

1325.9

-0.12

Baht

35.720

35.66

-0.17

Peso

56.810

56.85

+0.07

Rupiah

15375.000

15350

-0.16

Rupee

83.185

83.185

0.00

Ringgit

4.684

4.682

-0.03

Yuan

7.285

7.276

-0.13

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.720

131.110

-11.24

Sing dlr

1.364

1.340

-1.76

Taiwan dlr

31.974

30.708

-3.96

Korean won

1327.500

1264.500

-4.75

Baht

35.720

34.585

-3.18

Peso

56.810

55.670

-2.01

Rupiah

15375.000

15565.000

+1.24

Rupee

83.185

82.720

-0.56

Ringgit

4.684

4.400

-6.05

Yuan

7.285

6.900

-5.29

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

