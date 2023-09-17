EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies subdued, Thai baht leads losses

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.720
147.82
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3632
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.974
31.928
-0.14
Korean won
1327.500
1325.9
-0.12
Baht
35.720
35.66
-0.17
Peso
56.810
56.85
+0.07
Rupiah
15375.000
15350
-0.16
Rupee
83.185
83.185
0.00
Ringgit
4.684
4.682
-0.03
Yuan
7.285
7.276
-0.13
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.720
131.110
-11.24
Sing dlr
1.364
1.340
-1.76
Taiwan dlr
31.974
30.708
-3.96
Korean won
1327.500
1264.500
-4.75
Baht
35.720
34.585
-3.18
Peso
56.810
55.670
-2.01
Rupiah
15375.000
15565.000
+1.24
Rupee
83.185
82.720
-0.56
Ringgit
4.684
4.400
-6.05
Yuan
7.285
6.900
-5.29
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
