EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies subdued, Thai baht falls most

May 22, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

May 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.820

138.6

-0.16

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3463

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.705

30.677

-0.09

Korean won

1313.100

1318.1

+0.38

Baht

34.605

34.43

-0.51

Peso

55.670

55.683

+0.02

Rupiah

14890.000

14885

-0.03

Rupee

82.828

82.8275

0.00

Ringgit

4.555

4.546

-0.20

Yuan

7.052

7.0308

-0.30

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.820

131.110

-5.55

Sing dlr

1.347

1.340

-0.53

Taiwan dlr

30.705

30.708

+0.01

Korean won

1313.100

1264.500

-3.70

Baht

34.605

34.585

-0.06

Peso

55.670

55.670

+0.00

Rupiah

14890.000

15565.000

+4.53

Rupee

82.828

82.720

-0.13

Ringgit

4.555

4.400

-3.40

Yuan

7.052

6.900

-2.16

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

