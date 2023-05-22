EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies subdued, Thai baht falls most

May 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.820
138.6
-0.16
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3463
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.705
30.677
-0.09
Korean won
1313.100
1318.1
+0.38
Baht
34.605
34.43
-0.51
Peso
55.670
55.683
+0.02
Rupiah
14890.000
14885
-0.03
Rupee
82.828
82.8275
0.00
Ringgit
4.555
4.546
-0.20
Yuan
7.052
7.0308
-0.30
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.820
131.110
-5.55
Sing dlr
1.347
1.340
-0.53
Taiwan dlr
30.705
30.708
+0.01
Korean won
1313.100
1264.500
-3.70
Baht
34.605
34.585
-0.06
Peso
55.670
55.670
+0.00
Rupiah
14890.000
15565.000
+4.53
Rupee
82.828
82.720
-0.13
Ringgit
4.555
4.400
-3.40
Yuan
7.052
6.900
-2.16
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)
