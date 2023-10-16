EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies subdued, Thai baht declines 0.5%

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.530

149.5

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3673

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

32.288

32.279

-0.03

Korean won

1351.400

1353.7

+0.17

Baht

36.410

36.24

-0.47

Peso

56.730

56.75

+0.04

Rupiah

15705.000

15715

+0.06

Rupee

83.278

83.2775

+0.00

Ringgit

4.731

4.734

+0.06

Yuan

7.311

7.3108

-0.01

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.530

131.110

-12.32

Sing dlr

1.368

1.340

-2.08

Taiwan dlr

32.288

30.708

-4.89

Korean won

1351.400

1264.500

-6.43

Baht

36.410

34.585

-5.01

Peso

56.730

55.670

-1.87

Rupiah

15705.000

15565.000

-0.89

Rupee

83.278

82.720

-0.67

Ringgit

4.731

4.400

-7.00

Yuan

7.311

6.900

-5.63

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

