EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies subdued, Thai baht declines 0.5%

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.530
149.5
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3673
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
32.288
32.279
-0.03
Korean won
1351.400
1353.7
+0.17
Baht
36.410
36.24
-0.47
Peso
56.730
56.75
+0.04
Rupiah
15705.000
15715
+0.06
Rupee
83.278
83.2775
+0.00
Ringgit
4.731
4.734
+0.06
Yuan
7.311
7.3108
-0.01
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.530
131.110
-12.32
Sing dlr
1.368
1.340
-2.08
Taiwan dlr
32.288
30.708
-4.89
Korean won
1351.400
1264.500
-6.43
Baht
36.410
34.585
-5.01
Peso
56.730
55.670
-1.87
Rupiah
15705.000
15565.000
-0.89
Rupee
83.278
82.720
-0.67
Ringgit
4.731
4.400
-7.00
Yuan
7.311
6.900
-5.63
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.