EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies subdued, Malaysian ringgit dips 0.3%

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

January 04, 2024 — 09:19 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.680

144.62

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.329

1.329

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.027

31.016

-0.04

Korean won

1311.900

1310

-0.14

Baht

34.525

34.5

-0.07

Peso

55.550

55.615

+0.12

Rupiah

15510.000

15485

-0.16

Rupee

83.230

83.23

0.00

Ringgit

4.645

4.633

-0.26

Yuan

7.167

7.162

-0.07

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.680

141.060

-2.50

Sing dlr

1.329

1.319

-0.75

Taiwan dlr

31.027

30.735

-0.94

Korean won

1311.900

1288.000

-1.82

Baht

34.525

34.165

-1.04

Peso

55.550

55.388

-0.29

Rupiah

15510.000

15395.000

-0.74

Rupee

83.230

83.208

-0.03

Ringgit

4.645

4.590

-1.18

Yuan

7.167

7.098

-0.97

(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

