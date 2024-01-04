EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies subdued, Malaysian ringgit dips 0.3%

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.680
144.62
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.329
1.329
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
31.027
31.016
-0.04
Korean won
1311.900
1310
-0.14
Baht
34.525
34.5
-0.07
Peso
55.550
55.615
+0.12
Rupiah
15510.000
15485
-0.16
Rupee
83.230
83.23
0.00
Ringgit
4.645
4.633
-0.26
Yuan
7.167
7.162
-0.07
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.680
141.060
-2.50
Sing dlr
1.329
1.319
-0.75
Taiwan dlr
31.027
30.735
-0.94
Korean won
1311.900
1288.000
-1.82
Baht
34.525
34.165
-1.04
Peso
55.550
55.388
-0.29
Rupiah
15510.000
15395.000
-0.74
Rupee
83.230
83.208
-0.03
Ringgit
4.645
4.590
-1.18
Yuan
7.167
7.098
-0.97
