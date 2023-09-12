EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies subdued, Chinese yuan up 0.1%

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.300

147.08

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3603

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

32.043

32.032

-0.03

Korean won

1326.900

1327.8

+0.07

Baht

35.620

35.58

-0.11

Peso

56.670

56.63

-0.07

Rupiah

15355.000

15335

-0.13

Rupee

82.923

82.9225

+0.00

Ringgit

4.674

4.675

+0.02

Yuan

7.285

7.2911

+0.08

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.300

131.110

-10.99

Sing dlr

1.361

1.340

-1.56

Taiwan dlr

32.043

30.708

-4.17

Korean won

1326.900

1264.500

-4.70

Baht

35.620

34.585

-2.91

Peso

56.670

55.670

-1.76

Rupiah

15355.000

15565.000

+1.37

Rupee

82.923

82.720

-0.24

Ringgit

4.674

4.400

-5.86

Yuan

7.285

6.900

-5.29

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.