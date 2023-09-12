EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies subdued, Chinese yuan up 0.1%

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.300
147.08
-0.15
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3603
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
32.043
32.032
-0.03
Korean won
1326.900
1327.8
+0.07
Baht
35.620
35.58
-0.11
Peso
56.670
56.63
-0.07
Rupiah
15355.000
15335
-0.13
Rupee
82.923
82.9225
+0.00
Ringgit
4.674
4.675
+0.02
Yuan
7.285
7.2911
+0.08
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.300
131.110
-10.99
Sing dlr
1.361
1.340
-1.56
Taiwan dlr
32.043
30.708
-4.17
Korean won
1326.900
1264.500
-4.70
Baht
35.620
34.585
-2.91
Peso
56.670
55.670
-1.76
Rupiah
15355.000
15565.000
+1.37
Rupee
82.923
82.720
-0.24
Ringgit
4.674
4.400
-5.86
Yuan
7.285
6.900
-5.29
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
