EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies subdued as investors await Fed rate decision

By Jaskiran Singh

March 22 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were tepid on Wednesday, with the Philippine peso falling most, as investors await the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting for clarity on the future U.S. rate path.

The Philippine peso PHP= was on track to snap its five-day gaining streak, falling 0.4%, while the Thai baht THB=TH remained flat.

Traders globally are now focussed on whether the U.S. central bank will keep to its hawkish path to fight soaring inflation or pause interest rate hikes given recent trouble among banks which has included bankruptcy and last-minute rescues.

Markets are pricing in about a 14% chance of the Fed not increasing rates, with a roughly 86% chance of a 25 basis point hike, showed the CME FedWatch tool. Just a month earlier, the market was pricing in a 24% chance of a 50 basis point hike.

The Fed is likely to continue with calibrated tightening to address inflation risks simply because it makes a distinction between bank-specific stress and systemic risks of contagion, said Vishnu Varathan, Head, Economics & Strategy at Mizuho Bank.

"Markets should not bank on a banking crisis to derail a well-telegraphed 25bp hike, validated by inflation hot spots," Varathan added.

Currencies elsewhere in the region showed limited moves with the Singapore dollar SGD= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= steady. The South Korean won KRW=KFTC gained 0.3%.

Markets in Indonesia were closed for a public holiday.

In Sri Lanka, the rupee LKRUSD=R was last up 2.6%

The cash strapped country, which is facing its worst financial crisis in seven decades, has received the first tranche of an IMF bailout programme, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday.

The island nation was scheduled to receive a $330 million tranche, the first part of a nearly $3 billion bailout approved by the International Monetary Fund on Monday.

Meanwhile, Asian equities staged a cautious bounce, following sharp overnight gains on the Wall Street, as fears over liquidity in the banking sector abated. MKTS/GLOB

Shares in Singapore .STI hit their highest in nearly two weeks, after gaining up to 1.5%. Stocks in Manila .PSI also hit their highest since March 13, rising 0.7%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** UPDATE 3-Indonesia passes jobs decree into law, easing investment uncertainty

** ANALYSIS-Some new faces but old divisions to haunt Thailand's May election

** China weighs cut of about 2.5% in 2023 crude steel output -sources

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0406

GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.06

-0.98

.N225

1.86

5.18

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.10

+0.21

.SSEC

0.25

5.65

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.08

.NSEI

0.48

-5.05

Indonesia

IDR=

0.00

+1.47

.JKSE

1.20

-2.32

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-1.57

.KLSE

0.03

-5.92

Philippines

PHP=

-0.40

+2.11

.PSI

0.73

0.19

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.26

-3.31

.KS11

0.92

7.77

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

+0.23

.STI

1.49

-0.93

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.12

+0.60

.TWII

1.46

11.33

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

+0.52

.SETI

0.30

-5.20

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.