EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies subdued after US CPI data; set for weekly losses

By Echha Jain

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Asian emerging markets currencies were tentative on Friday as higher-than-expected inflation in the United States failed to deter March interest rate cut bets, keeping the greenback steady, with most currencies on track to end the week lower.

The Philippine peso PHP= edged 0.3% higher on Friday, but logged a 0.5% decline over the week, set for its biggest weekly loss since late August last year. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= slipped marginally and was on track for a second consecutive week of losses.

Equities in Manila .PSI led gains in the region, jumping 0.9%. Stocks in Mumbai .NSEI jumped as much as 0.9% to hit a record high.

Overnight, data from the U.S. showed consumer prices rose more than expected in December, suggesting the Fed may need to maintain high interest rates for a longer period. However, the market continues to expect a rate cut soon, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The tool showed a 71.4% chance of a rate cut in March as of 0645 GMT, compared to a near 66% chance at the beginning of the week.

Robert Carnell, head of research and chief economist Asia-Pacific at ING, said "the market pricing simply looks wrong".

"Without some sort of crisis somewhere – say a new banking collapse or some massive blow out of commercial real estate credit - I can't see how the Fed can possible justify a cut by March," Carnell said.

Analysts at Bank of America however maintained their view of a quarter-point rate cut in March, writing that a soft core personal consumption expenditure index increases the likelihood of a lowering of rates.

Separately, the U.S. and Britain launched strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen after the Iran-backed group attacked international ships in the Red Sea, leading to a surge in oil prices and likely dampening investor sentiment. O/R

Meanwhile, data from China showed consumer prices extended their decline for a third month in December, while factory-gate prices also fell, highlighting the persistence of deflationary forces in the world's second-largest economy.

ING's Carnell said that China's CPI data came in negative due to a "very unhelpful" comparison with food prices last year, coupled with some weakness in current gasoline prices which "reflects an economy that is weak, but not one that is in a deflationary doom-loop".

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS and stocks in Shanghai .SSEC were little changed on Friday.

Markets in Taiwan TWD=TP.TWII edged lower ahead of a pivotal presidential and parliamentary election on Saturday, which is being closely watched internationally amid geopolitical tensions with China.

Markets will likely focus on the extent of victory of the new president, the degree of power sharing needed between different parties, and comments from the new president on relations with China, MUFG wrote.

Back in Southeast Asia, the Thai baht THB=TH has slipped about 1% so far this week, on track to record a second consecutive week of losses. Bangkok stocks .SETI also fell about 1% for the week, snapping a five-week winning streak.

For the week ahead, traders will be looking out for Bank Indonesia's key interest rate decision, with economists expecting the central bank to keep its policy rate unchanged, according to a Reuters poll.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia says Singapore pledges $603 mln in foreign direct investment

** Ralph Recto appointed Philippine's new finance minister

** China c.bank set to cut key rate, boost liquidity Monday to aid economy

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0645 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.11 -2.80 .N225 1.50 6.31 China CNY=CFXS +0.05 -0.92 .SSEC 0.09 -2.88 India INR=IN +0.05 +0.27 .NSEI 0.87 0.48 Indonesia IDR= -0.05 -1.01 .JKSE 0.01 -0.72 Malaysia MYR= +0.06 -1.10 .KLSE 0.07 2.02 Philippines PHP= +0.29 -0.97 .PSI 0.89 3.45 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.05 -1.94 .KS11 -0.60 -4.90 Singapore SGD= +0.03 -0.84 .STI -0.32 -1.51 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.08 -1.26 .TWII -0.19 -2.33 Thailand THB=TH +0.01 -2.54 .SETI 0.24 -0.30

