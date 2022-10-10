EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies struggle; Korean won, Malaysian ringgit tumble

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.660

145.68

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.438

1.4373

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.861

31.668

-0.61

Korean won

1433.300

1412.4

-1.46

Baht

38.080

37.94

-0.37

Peso

58.999

59

+0.00

Rupiah

15335.000

15310

-0.16

Rupee

0.00

82.32

0.00

Ringgit

4.669

4.648

-0.44

Yuan

7.180

7.1541

-0.36

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.660

115.08

-20.99

Sing dlr

1.438

1.3490

-6.21

Taiwan dlr

31.861

27.676

-13.14

Korean won

1433.300

1188.60

-17.07

Baht

38.080

33.39

-12.32

Peso

58.999

50.99

-13.57

Rupiah

15335.000

14250

-7.08

Rupee

82.320

74.33

-9.71

Ringgit

4.669

4.1640

-10.81

Yuan

7.180

6.3550

-11.49

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

