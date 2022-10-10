EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies struggle; Korean won, Malaysian ringgit tumble

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.660
145.68
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.438
1.4373
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.861
31.668
-0.61
Korean won
1433.300
1412.4
-1.46
Baht
38.080
37.94
-0.37
Peso
58.999
59
+0.00
Rupiah
15335.000
15310
-0.16
Rupee
0.00
82.32
0.00
Ringgit
4.669
4.648
-0.44
Yuan
7.180
7.1541
-0.36
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.660
115.08
-20.99
Sing dlr
1.438
1.3490
-6.21
Taiwan dlr
31.861
27.676
-13.14
Korean won
1433.300
1188.60
-17.07
Baht
38.080
33.39
-12.32
Peso
58.999
50.99
-13.57
Rupiah
15335.000
14250
-7.08
Rupee
82.320
74.33
-9.71
Ringgit
4.669
4.1640
-10.81
Yuan
7.180
6.3550
-11.49
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
