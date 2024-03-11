EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies struggle for direction, shares fall; US CPI eyed

By Archishma Iyer

March 11 (Reuters) - Asian currencies struggled for direction on Monday while equities fell, with investors looking for clues on the outlook for inflation, while a mixed U.S. jobs report pointed towards the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate cut in the coming months.

Monthly payrolls data from the world's largest economy late on Friday revealed an acceleration in jobs growth in February but also showed that unemployment reached a two-year high, boosting chances for a rate cut in June.

Traders nowawait U.S. consumer price inflation (CPI) data, set to be announced late on Tuesday, in an otherwise light data week, with bets on a U.S. rate cut in June currently at about 73% according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from 64.3% last week.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, hovered at 102.73, as of 0645 GMT.

In Asia, both the Thailand baht THB=TH and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP reversed early losses to trade flat.

Other currencies, such as the Singapore dollar SGD=, Indian rupee INR=IN and the Malaysian ringgit MYR=traded flat to marginally higher, with the ringgit not far from a 26-year low.

On the other hand, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC ended 0.7% higher, reaching a two-month peak, while the Philippine peso PHP= rose about 0.2% to hit a two-month high.

"External market drivers will continue to affect the (Asian) currencies. If the view on the Fed is maintained, and incoming data in the U.S. support the view further, Asian currencies would continue rising against USD," Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, China reported a rise in consumer prices for the first time in six months for February. This comes as Asia's largest economy grapples with a protracted property crisis, crushing consumer sentiment and demand.

Among Asian shares, stocks in Manila .PSI, Singapore .STI, Seoul .KS11 and Mumbai .NSEI fell between 0.2% and 1.2%, even as Kuala Lumpur .KLSE firmed 0.3%.

Taiwan equities .TWII, which hit multiple record highs last week, spurred by enthusiasm in artificial intelligence stocks, took a breather during the day, slipping about 0.3%.

Indonesian markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** South Korea urges Vietnam to give its companies tax incentives

** BOJ leaning toward exiting negative rates in March - sources

** China trying to 'normalise' military drills near Taiwan, island's top security official says

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0645 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.09

-4.00

.N225

-2.19

16.00

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.04

-1.21

.SSEC

0.46

2.86

India

INR=IN

+0.13

+0.64

.NSEI

-0.45

3.04

Indonesia

IDR=

-

-1.22

.JKSE

-

1.50

Malaysia

MYR=

0.00

-1.96

.KLSE

0.29

6.17

Philippines

PHP=

+0.23

-0.09

.PSI

-1.28

6.26

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.73

-1.70

.KS11

-0.77

0.17

Singapore

SGD=

+0.08

-0.84

.STI

-0.25

-3.11

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.04

-2.20

.TWII

-0.30

10.01

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-3.46

.SETI

-0.28

-2.36

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Sonia Cheema)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.