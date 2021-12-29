EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies strengthen, Thai baht leads gains

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.020
114.94
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3521
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
27.655
27.688
+0.12
Korean won
1,184.200
1,186.5
+0.19
Baht
33.350
33.49
+0.42
Rupiah
14,245.000
14,250
+0.04
Rupee
74.735
74.735
0.00
Ringgit
4.170
4.18
+0.25
Yuan
6.370
6.368
-0.04
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.020
103.24
-10.24
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3209
-2.21
Taiwan dlr
27.655
28.483
+2.99
Korean won
1,184.200
1,086.20
-8.28
Baht
33.350
29.96
-10.16
Peso
51.030
48.01
-5.92
Rupiah
14,245.000
14,040
-1.44
Rupee
74.735
73.07
-2.23
Ringgit
4.170
4.0200
-3.59
Yuan
6.370
6.5283
+2.48
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
