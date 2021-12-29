EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies strengthen, Thai baht leads gains

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.020

114.94

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3521

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

27.655

27.688

+0.12

Korean won

1,184.200

1,186.5

+0.19

Baht

33.350

33.49

+0.42

Rupiah

14,245.000

14,250

+0.04

Rupee

74.735

74.735

0.00

Ringgit

4.170

4.18

+0.25

Yuan

6.370

6.368

-0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.020

103.24

-10.24

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3209

-2.21

Taiwan dlr

27.655

28.483

+2.99

Korean won

1,184.200

1,086.20

-8.28

Baht

33.350

29.96

-10.16

Peso

51.030

48.01

-5.92

Rupiah

14,245.000

14,040

-1.44

Rupee

74.735

73.07

-2.23

Ringgit

4.170

4.0200

-3.59

Yuan

6.370

6.5283

+2.48

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

