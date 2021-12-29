EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies strengthen, Thai baht leads gains

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.020

114.94

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3521

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

27.655

27.688

+0.12

Korean won

1,184.200

1,186.5

+0.19

Baht

33.350

33.49

+0.42

Rupiah

14,245.000

14,250

+0.04

Rupee

74.735

74.735

0.00

Ringgit

4.170

4.18

+0.25

Yuan

6.370

6.368

-0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.020

103.24

-10.24

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3209

-2.21

Taiwan dlr

27.655

28.483

+2.99

Korean won

1,184.200

1,086.20

-8.28

Baht

33.350

29.96

-10.16

Peso

51.030

48.01

-5.92

Rupiah

14,245.000

14,040

-1.44

Rupee

74.735

73.07

-2.23

Ringgit

4.170

4.0200

-3.59

Yuan

6.370

6.5283

+2.48

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

