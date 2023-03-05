EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies strengthen on weak dollar as Powell's testimony in focus

By Roushni Nair

March 6 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies strengthened on Monday, with the Indian rupee leading gains, while investors were cautious after China's modest growth target, as well as concerns that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony will hint at bigger rate hikes.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and rupee INR=IN appreciated 0.25% each, while the Philippine peso PHP= and China's yuan CNY=CFXS weakened 0.1% each.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Singapore dollar SGD= were trading largely flat.

China, Southeast Asia's top trading partner, set a modest economic growth target of around 5% for 2023. It was at the low end of expectations, as policy sources had recently told Reuters that a range as high as 6% could be set.

The underwhelming target came despite statements from officials suggesting that the world's second-biggest economy is "steadily improving" thanks to the relaxation of COVID-19 control measures and policies to revive the country's dwindling property sector.

Market analysts at UOB said the lower growth target implied there was less pressure on the officials to expand monetary and fiscal support this year.

"But, with China moving to COVID-19 endemicity and fewer resources to be spent on testing and virus containment, we believe the effectiveness of its fiscal and monetary policy will be improved despite not announcing a more expansionary policy," the analysts said.

Separately, a slew of indicative economic data in the U.S. has rekindled market fears that the Fed will strike a hawkish stance and make further aggressive interest rate hikes, with eyes on the February jobs report due on Friday.

Investors also keenly await Powell's testimony to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday for an update on the central bank's policy outlook and future actions.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, was down 0.057% at 104.560.

Most stock markets in the region tracked Wall Street higher, with equities in Manila .PSI climbing 0.7%. Stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE advanced 0.1% and Mumbai .NSEI rose 0.9%.

In South Korea, consumer inflation for February hit its slowest pace in 10 months, bolstering views that the central bank is done with its current policy tightening cycle after it held rates steady last month.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC appreciated 0.4%, while shares in Seoul .KS11 added 1.03% and led gains across the region.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 1.1 basis points to 6.971%

** Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

** Indonesia's inflation to stay above 5% in first half -c.bank chief

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0403 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.29 -3.22 .N225 1.19 9.91 China CNY=CFXS -0.10 -0.12 .SSEC -0.24 7.48 India INR=IN +0.29 +1.21 .NSEI 0.73 -2.11 Indonesia IDR= +0.03 +1.80 .JKSE 0.20 -0.34 Malaysia MYR= +0.25 -1.39 .KLSE 0.06 -2.74 Philippines PHP= -0.11 +1.57 .PSI 0.74 2.11 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.43 -2.43 .KS11 1.14 9.98 Singapore SGD= -0.01 -0.30 .STI -0.07 -0.66 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.24 +0.50 .TWII 1.18 11.71 Thailand THB=TH +0.00 +0.30 .SETI -0.36 -3.70

