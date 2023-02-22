EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, stocks weaken ahead of Fed meeting minutes

By Himanshi Akhand

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies and equities edged lower on Wednesday as expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates weighed on risk appetite, while investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

Among the currencies, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell most, 0.6%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= weakened 0.1% each.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was 0.2% lower and Jakarta stocks .JKSE fell 1.3%.

Indonesia reported a 90.8 trillion rupiah ($5.97 billion) budget surplus for January, equal to 0.43% of gross domestic product.

The dollar clocked modest gains after data released on Tuesday showed that U.S. business activity had unexpectedly rebounded in February to reach its highest level in eight months, raising bets that the Fed would keep lifting interest rates. FRX/

"The recent stream of economic data has been pointing towards resilience in U.S. economic conditions and while the narrative has been one of 'no landing' as opposed to the previous 'hard landing', interest rate expectations are also seeing a hawkish recalibration as a result," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

"This recalibration seems to be the catalyst for jitters."

All regional equities markets were weaker, with stocks in South Korea .KS11 and the Philippines .PSI declining 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP inched 0.3% lower ahead of the fourth-quarter GDP data, due later in the day.

"This weakness should continue at least in 1Q23, which implies the chance of a slight recession in Taiwan," they added.

Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC fell 0.3% as geopolitical tensions kept sentiment weak around the anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. The yuan CNY=CFXS weakened to a seven-week low.

Meanwhile, China expects its tourism market to flourish this year with a robust summer travel season after the government ended its zero-COVID policy.

Data from the China Tourism Academy showed that domestic tourism revenue in 2023 could reach about 4 trillion yuan ($580.8 billion), up about 95% on a year earlier.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian President Joko Widodo will central bank governor Perry Warjiyo for a second five-year term and will put forward no other candidates for the post, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday

** The Reserve Bank of India will increase its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% in April and then pause until the end of 2023, according to a Reuters poll

** The Bank of Japan said it would conduct emergency bond buying after the yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds breached the top end of the central bank's policy band for a second straight session

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0405 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-2.82

.N225

-1.27

3.94

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.09

+0.10

.SSEC

-0.25

6.76

India

INR=IN

-0.03

-0.11

.NSEI

-0.48

-2.01

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.18

+2.32

.JKSE

-1.13

-0.80

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.08

-0.77

.KLSE

-0.28

-1.71

Philippines

PHP=

-0.11

+1.07

.PSI

-1.30

2.23

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.56

-2.97

.KS11

-1.23

8.60

Singapore

SGD=

+0.09

+0.05

.STI

-0.09

1.61

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.34

+0.62

.TWII

-0.90

9.09

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.13

-0.14

.SETI

-0.26

-0.26

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

