EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, stocks tepid ahead of key U.S. Senate vote

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were flat-to-lower on Tuesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of crucial U.S. Senate elections that could determine the dollar's long-term trend.

The Philippine peso PHP= was steady after the central bank signalled it would keep interest rates low for the next few quarters, playing down the risk of higher prices even as inflation hit its highest in nearly two years in December.

Manila's stocks .PSI slumped 1% to their lowest in more than one week.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Singapore dollar SGD= were little changed, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 0.5%. The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP bucked the wider trend with gains of 1.6%.

Investors looked towards runoff U.S. Senate elections on Tuesday, which will determine the balance of power in Washington with implications for incoming President Joe Biden's economic policies.

A Democratic victory would hand the party control of the Senate, potentially leading to more tax reforms and fiscal stimulus, but the races were tight and the results may not be immediately known.

"Odds of a Democrat Senate may be associated with a faster pick-up in U.S. Treasury yields as well as inflation expectations," said Venkateswaran Lavanya at Mizuho Bank in a research note.

"Higher nominal U.S. Treasury yields could be more disruptive for emerging markets," Lavanya said, adding that the U.S. dollar would gain ground against emerging currencies in that scenario.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, which underpins one of Asia's most popular bond markets among foreign investors, weakened 0.2% after surging in the previous session on heavy bond inflows.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS gave up 0.5% of early gains to trade flat by midday. The yuan had rallied initially after the country's central bank lifted the midpoint by the most since the currency was revalued in 2005. CNY/

Most Asian stocks drifted lower, taking their cue from a weak finish on Wall Street as U.S. Senate elections and surging coronavirus cases globally played on investors' minds.

Shares in Malaysia .KLSE and India .NSEI were down about 0.5% each, but Thailand's bourse .SETI firmed, with some investors relieved authorities were holding off on imposing a national lockdown despite rising infections.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up about 7.4 basis points at 5.005%

** Taiwan's exports in December likely rose for a sixth straight month - poll

** In the Philippines, top index losers are GT Capital Holdings Inc GTCAP.PS down 6% and Puregold Price Club Inc PGOLD.PS down 4.2%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0436 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.07

+0.20

.N225

-0.56

-1.23

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

+1.01

.SSEC

-0.05

0.81

India

INR=IN

-0.16

-0.10

.NSEI

-0.24

0.83

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.18

+0.93

.JKSE

0.22

2.33

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.05

+0.35

.KLSE

-0.61

-2.12

Philippines

PHP=

+0.01

-0.03

.PSI

-1.06

-0.26

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.50

-0.12

.KS11

-0.23

2.24

Singapore

SGD=

+0.08

+0.12

.STI

-0.28

0.24

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.57

+1.78

.TWII

0.23

1.38

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

+0.23

.SETI

0.34

1.65

