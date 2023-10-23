EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, stocks slip as Middle East worries dampen sentiment

By Rishav Chatterjee

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah led declines among Asian currencies on Monday, as fears that Israel's war on Hamas could spread and the prospect of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates kept investors away from riskier assets.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR crept to within a whisker of 5.0%, pushing borrowing costs up across the globe and testing equity valuations.

The rupiah IDR= fell 0.5% and was still at its lowest level since April, 2020 whereas the ringgit MYR= dragged 0.3%.

Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR were up 7 basis points at 7.235%.

Stock markets in both the countries dropped as well, with shares in Malaysia .KLSE and Indonesia .JKSE down 0.1% and 1.5% respectively.

Oil prices eased more than $1 on Monday but are still up 10% over 10 days largely due to worries of a wider confrontation in the oil-rich Middle East.

Rising oil prices is a headache for Asian oil importers, like South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

The Indonesian central bank unexpectedly raised rates last week to contain the decline in the rupiah with economists eyeing further policy tightening if the currency continues to weaken.

Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note: "Bank Indonesia has shown an increased sensitivity to FX developments and will likely stem the pace of depreciation through their multiple intervention tools."

Malaysia's economy grew 3.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the statistics department said in a preliminary estimate on Friday.

"The ringgit is weighed down by expectations of higher-for-longer Fed rates, demand for safe-haven USD assets and lingering concerns over contagion risks from China’s property sector," said analysts at United Overseas Bank.

The dollar index =USD, measuring the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 106.3.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0324 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.04

-12.54

.N225

-0.81

18.83%

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.05

-5.70

.SSEC

-0.96

-4.37

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.48

.NSEI

0.00

7.94

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.53

-2.44

.JKSE

-1.42

-1.44

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.29

-7.93

.KLSE

0.02

-3.62

Philippines

PHP=

-0.12

-2.03

.PSI

-0.69

-7.10

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.10

-6.60

.KS11

-0.52

5.65

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

-2.37

.STI

-0.26

-5.62

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.12

-5.11

.TWII

-0.89

15.25

Thailand

THB=TH

-

-

.SETI

-

-

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's economic fundamentals sound amid rupiah drop - c.bank official

** Singapore govt to manage gas purchases, supply for power sector -minister

