EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, stocks rise on US rate cut hopes

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging market stocks rose on Thursday, while the Taiwanese dollar and the South Korean won led modest gains in the region's currencies, as growing bets of U.S. interest rate cuts further boosted investors' risk appetite.

Shares in Singapore .STI jumped 1.5% to hit their highest level since Oct 12. Equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE, Manila .PSI and Seoul .KS11 added between 0.2% and 1.1%.

In currency markets, the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP strengthened 0.6%, hitting its highest level since June 16 and was on track to record its biggest quarterly gain since March 2017. The South Korean won KRW=KFTC also added 0.5%.

Thailand's baht THB=TH strengthened 0.4% to hit its highest level since July 31. It is also in track to record its biggest quarterly jump in five quarters. Equities .SETI in Bangkok advanced 0.4%.

Emerging Asian assets have been gaining ground heading into the year-end as the greenback tumbles to multi-month lows.

Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said he expected emerging market currencies would perform "quite well" in 2024 due to further weakness in the dollar because the U.S. economy could enter a recession around the second quarter, leading to at least six to seven rate cuts.

However, he added that fears of a recession could trigger a sell-off across emerging market assets, and they could underperform in the near term during periods of risk aversion.

Investor focus remains on the timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with markets pricing in a 89% chance of a cut in March 2024, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said he was not sure if the recent rally in Asian emerging markets currencies would last for long in the new year.

"We think that the market's expectation for Fed rate cuts to start in Q1 is really overdone," he said.

Market attention now turns to a stream of data including U.S. initial jobless claims and Thailand's trade data due later in the day and South Korea's inflation figures on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** The Chinese government threatened to place further trade sanctions on Taiwan if the ruling party adheres to supporting independence

** Thailand is planning a larger budget deficit of 713 billion baht ($20.71 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year, the government said

** Vietnam raised 1.798 trillion dong ($73.78 million) on Wednesday selling government bonds at an auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0355 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.37

-7.22

.N225

-0.40

28.55

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.34

-3.08

.SSEC

1.11

-4.60

India

INR=IN

+0.10

-0.65

.NSEI

0.28

19.94

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.06

+0.97

.JKSE

0.44

6.23

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.28

-4.64

.KLSE

0.23

-2.54

Philippines

PHP=

+0.13

+0.25

.PSI

0.47

-1.12

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.51

-1.79

.KS11

1.05

18.08

Singapore

SGD=

+0.18

+1.69

.STI

1.50

-1.01

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.61

+0.05

.TWII

0.05

26.62

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.35

+1.18

.SETI

0.37

-15.16

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

