EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, stocks rise on hopes of slowdown in Fed hikes, China reopening

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht and South Korea's won led gains among strengthening Asian emerging currencies on Monday as investors scaled back bets for U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, while reopening of China's borders further lifted risk sentiment.

The baht THB=TH gained 0.9%, while Thai stocks .SETI rose as much as 1%, both touching their highest levels since April 2022.

"Given tourist receipts from China in Thailand accounted for more than 3% of Thailand's GDP in 2019, highest in Southeast Asia, we expect Thailand to be the main beneficiary of China's reopening," analysts at OCBC wrote.

Beijing has now opened borders that had been all but shut since the start of the pandemic, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy and allowing a surge in traffic across the nation.

The yuan CNY=CFXS jumped to a near five-month high against the dollar. CNY/

Meanwhile, Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ, said that, along with ongoing optimism around China's reopening, weakness in the U.S. dollar had provided a further kick to investor sentiment and had contributed to a rally in risk assets.

The U.S. dollar =USD was steady and the market dialled back bets on Fed rate hikes after data on Friday showed a jump in the U.S. workforce and easing wage growth, combined with a sharp fall in service-sector activity.

Across the region, currencies strengthened, with the South Korean won KRW=KFTC gaining 1.9% to hit its highest level since early June.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= added 0.4%, while Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and the Philippines' peso PHP= strengthened 0.7%.

Major regional stock indexes were also higher. Equities in the Philippines .PSI, India .NSEI and Malaysia .KLSE rose between 0.5% and 1.4%.

Elsewhere, analysts warned of more volatility in Brazil's financial markets following the arrest of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro after they invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

The Brazilian real BRL=, among the top performing emerging currencies in 2022, had yet to trade on Monday, after being under pressure earlier last week on concerns about the country's fiscal health.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top gainers on Thailand's SETI .SETI include Muangthai Capital PCL MTC.BK and Srisawad Corporation PCL SAWAD.BK

** Thailand's three-year yield is down 1 basis point at 1.69%

** Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 8.1 basis points at 6.885%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.40

-0.33

.N225

-

-

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.52

+1.65

.SSEC

0.53

2.75

India

INR=IN

+0.53

+0.53

.NSEI

1.01

-0.36

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.35

-0.06

.JKSE

-0.08

-2.50

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.64

+0.62

.KLSE

0.54

-0.46

Philippines

PHP=

+0.69

+0.98

.PSI

1.36

2.93

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.85

+1.53

.KS11

2.38

4.84

Singapore

SGD=

+0.33

+0.72

.STI

0.53

1.31

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.50

+0.54

.TWII

2.03

3.73

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.87

+3.27

.SETI

0.81

1.12

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

