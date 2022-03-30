EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, stocks rally on Russia-Ukraine peace talks

By Harshita Swaminathan
March 30 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stock markets broadly gained on Wednesday on hopes for a negotiated resolution to the war in Ukraine, with the Korean won and Thai baht gaining the most.
The won KRW=KFTC was boosted by 1% to a over a one-week high, and the baht THB=TH was lifted 0.7%.
The baht's gains also come ahead of an interest rate decision due later in the day. The Bank of Thailand is expected to maintain the 1-day repo rate at 0.50%.
"Softening in dollar .DXY and oil prices were expectedly positive for THB sentiments", analysts at Maybank said in a note.
Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey late on Tuesday to discuss a peace deal, where Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city, and Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status.
The U.S. dollar index .DXY also fell 0.3%, which, according to analysts at DBS, as investors felt less in need of a safe-haven.
Oil prices also fell on speculation that the end of the conflict might be near, before rising again on supply tightness. O/R
Capping gains, a key U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly inverted overnight, as yields on the two-year Treasury note inched higher than that of the benchmark 10-year note, a warning bell that a recesession might be around the corner.
However, emerging Asian bonds held up, with yields in Singapore SG10YT=RR falling by 102 basis points, while yields in the Philippines PH10YT=RR were unchanged.
Malaysia's central bank said it expects the country's economy to grow between 5.3% and 6.3% this year, a range with a midpoint below an earlier forecast of 5.5% to 6.5%. The ringgit's MYR= gains were limited to 0.2%.
As investors became less risk averse, stocks across Asia rallied, with the Shanghai market .SSEC rising 1.3%.
However, a Reuters poll showed China's factory activity was likely to have contracted in March due to rising COVID-19 infection rates and the curbs imposed as a result in major cities Shanghai and Shenzhen.
Stocks in India .NSEI and Thailand .SETI also advanced 0.7% and 0.6% respectively.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesia bond yields ID10YT=RR down 5 basis points at 6.755%
** Debt-embattled Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK says it will sell a project in Hangzhou, China for $575 million to two state-owned firms
** Japan's yen JPY= gains 0.9% as c. bank may intervene to help currency's weakness FRX/
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0442 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
+0.90
-5.47
.N225
-1.38
-3.23
China
CNY=CFXS
+0.07
-0.07
.SSEC
1.29
-10.84
India
INR=IN
+0.32
-1.86
.NSEI
0.70
0.53
Indonesia
IDR=
+0.07
-0.72
.JKSE
0.35
6.91
Malaysia
MYR=
+0.24
-0.90
.KLSE
0.17
1.19
Philippines
PHP=
+0.10
-1.79
.PSI
0.15
0.04
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
+0.96
-1.61
.KS11
0.09
-7.87
Singapore
SGD=
+0.16
-0.38
.STI
0.06
9.99
Taiwan
TWD=TP
+0.61
-3.15
.TWII
1.06
-2.65
Thailand
THB=TH
+0.69
+0.06
.SETI
0.57
2.52
(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
