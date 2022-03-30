EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, stocks rally on Russia-Ukraine peace talks

By Harshita Swaminathan

March 30 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stock markets broadly gained on Wednesday on hopes for a negotiated resolution to the war in Ukraine, with the Korean won and Thai baht gaining the most.

The won KRW=KFTC was boosted by 1% to a over a one-week high, and the baht THB=TH was lifted 0.7%.

The baht's gains also come ahead of an interest rate decision due later in the day. The Bank of Thailand is expected to maintain the 1-day repo rate at 0.50%.

"Softening in dollar .DXY and oil prices were expectedly positive for THB sentiments", analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey late on Tuesday to discuss a peace deal, where Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city, and Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY also fell 0.3%, which, according to analysts at DBS, as investors felt less in need of a safe-haven.

Oil prices also fell on speculation that the end of the conflict might be near, before rising again on supply tightness. O/R

Capping gains, a key U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly inverted overnight, as yields on the two-year Treasury note inched higher than that of the benchmark 10-year note, a warning bell that a recesession might be around the corner.

However, emerging Asian bonds held up, with yields in Singapore SG10YT=RR falling by 102 basis points, while yields in the Philippines PH10YT=RR were unchanged.

Malaysia's central bank said it expects the country's economy to grow between 5.3% and 6.3% this year, a range with a midpoint below an earlier forecast of 5.5% to 6.5%. The ringgit's MYR= gains were limited to 0.2%.

As investors became less risk averse, stocks across Asia rallied, with the Shanghai market .SSEC rising 1.3%.

However, a Reuters poll showed China's factory activity was likely to have contracted in March due to rising COVID-19 infection rates and the curbs imposed as a result in major cities Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Stocks in India .NSEI and Thailand .SETI also advanced 0.7% and 0.6% respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia bond yields ID10YT=RR down 5 basis points at 6.755%

** Debt-embattled Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK says it will sell a project in Hangzhou, China for $575 million to two state-owned firms

** Japan's yen JPY= gains 0.9% as c. bank may intervene to help currency's weakness FRX/

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0442 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.90

-5.47

.N225

-1.38

-3.23

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

-0.07

.SSEC

1.29

-10.84

India

INR=IN

+0.32

-1.86

.NSEI

0.70

0.53

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

-0.72

.JKSE

0.35

6.91

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.24

-0.90

.KLSE

0.17

1.19

Philippines

PHP=

+0.10

-1.79

.PSI

0.15

0.04

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.96

-1.61

.KS11

0.09

-7.87

Singapore

SGD=

+0.16

-0.38

.STI

0.06

9.99

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.61

-3.15

.TWII

1.06

-2.65

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.69

+0.06

.SETI

0.57

2.52

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.