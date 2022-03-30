EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, stocks rally on Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Contributor
Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Asian currencies and stock markets broadly gained on Wednesday on hopes for a negotiated resolution to the war in Ukraine, with the Korean won and Thai baht gaining the most.

By Harshita Swaminathan

March 30 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stock markets broadly gained on Wednesday on hopes for a negotiated resolution to the war in Ukraine, with the Korean won and Thai baht gaining the most.

The won KRW=KFTC was boosted by 1% to a over a one-week high, and the baht THB=TH was lifted 0.7%.

The baht's gains also come ahead of an interest rate decision due later in the day. The Bank of Thailand is expected to maintain the 1-day repo rate at 0.50%.

"Softening in dollar .DXY and oil prices were expectedly positive for THB sentiments", analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey late on Tuesday to discuss a peace deal, where Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city, and Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY also fell 0.3%, which, according to analysts at DBS, as investors felt less in need of a safe-haven.

Oil prices also fell on speculation that the end of the conflict might be near, before rising again on supply tightness. O/R

Capping gains, a key U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly inverted overnight, as yields on the two-year Treasury note inched higher than that of the benchmark 10-year note, a warning bell that a recesession might be around the corner.

However, emerging Asian bonds held up, with yields in Singapore SG10YT=RR falling by 102 basis points, while yields in the Philippines PH10YT=RR were unchanged.

Malaysia's central bank said it expects the country's economy to grow between 5.3% and 6.3% this year, a range with a midpoint below an earlier forecast of 5.5% to 6.5%. The ringgit's MYR= gains were limited to 0.2%.

As investors became less risk averse, stocks across Asia rallied, with the Shanghai market .SSEC rising 1.3%.

However, a Reuters poll showed China's factory activity was likely to have contracted in March due to rising COVID-19 infection rates and the curbs imposed as a result in major cities Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Stocks in India .NSEI and Thailand .SETI also advanced 0.7% and 0.6% respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia bond yields ID10YT=RR down 5 basis points at 6.755%

** Debt-embattled Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK says it will sell a project in Hangzhou, China for $575 million to two state-owned firms

** Japan's yen JPY= gains 0.9% as c. bank may intervene to help currency's weakness FRX/

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0442 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.90

-5.47

.N225

-1.38

-3.23

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

-0.07

.SSEC

1.29

-10.84

India

INR=IN

+0.32

-1.86

.NSEI

0.70

0.53

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

-0.72

.JKSE

0.35

6.91

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.24

-0.90

.KLSE

0.17

1.19

Philippines

PHP=

+0.10

-1.79

.PSI

0.15

0.04

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.96

-1.61

.KS11

0.09

-7.87

Singapore

SGD=

+0.16

-0.38

.STI

0.06

9.99

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.61

-3.15

.TWII

1.06

-2.65

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.69

+0.06

.SETI

0.57

2.52

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters