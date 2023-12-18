EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, stocks on backfoot as rate-cut rally dissipates

By Poonam Behura

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht led small losses in emerging Asian currencies on Monday, while stocks were largely mixed, as a U.S. Federal Reserve-fuelled market rally lost steam after comments from policymakers dampened bets on imminent rate cuts.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, the region's worst-performing currency this year, edged 0.5% lower. The Thai baht THB=TH dipped 0.3%, while the Philippine peso PHP= also inched 0.2% lower.

Risk-rally in the region faded after facing "a reality check as markets weigh recent comments from Fed officials," said Christopher Wong, currency analyst at OCBC.

"Expectations for Fed loosening can overshoot and when it corrects, the USD could still be subjected to rebound."

New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday it was premature to speculate about interest rate cuts in March 2024. The dollar was still hovering near four-month lows on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= edged 0.1% lower, with the shares index .JKSE also declining 0.9%. Bank Indonesia will hold its policy rate meeting on Thursday.

"On the one hand, headwinds to growth have mounted as Indonesia's real policy rates (are) the most restrictive in ASEAN; as well as by historically," Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank wrote.

"On the other hand, the tentative and nascent recovery of rupiah traction warns against premature easing."

Varathan's base case is for Bank Indonesia to stand pat in its last meeting in 2023.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC fell 0.4% as sentiment remained weak after recent data showed sluggish economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy. The yuan CNY=CFXS also eased 0.1%.

Elsewhere, shares in Malaysia .KLSE added 0.3%, while those in Singapore .STI and Thailand .SETI dipped 0.1% each.

The Indian rupee INR=IN, South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Singaporean dollar SGD= were largely flat. The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP fell 0.4%.

Regional stocks and currencies received a boost last week after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged as expected and signalled prospects of lower borrowing costs next year.

Echoing the Fed, the Philippine central bank and the Taiwanese central bank kept interest rates unchanged. However, both central banks were less dovish than the Fed, with the former about the downward trend in inflation holding and the latter flagging it would in likely rate cuts next year.

Back in the U.S., investors will focus on core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, scheduled for release on Friday.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.08

-7.84

.N225

-0.64%

25.54%

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.12

-3.25

.SSEC

-0.40

-5.13

India

INR=IN

-0.00

-0.34

.NSEI

-0.06

18.44

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

+0.35

.JKSE

-0.88

4.04

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.53

-6.24

.KLSE

0.34

-1.87

Philippines

PHP=

-0.11

-0.20

.PSI

-0.05

-1.38

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.05

-2.52

.KS11

0.13

14.78

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

+0.56

.STI

-0.11

-4.25

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.09

-1.88

.TWII

-0.12

24.86

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.33

-1.04

.SETI

-0.33

-16.92

