EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, stocks mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and equities were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data for possible clues on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate moves.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= firmed 0.5%, while the Thai baht THB=TH and the Philippines' peso PHP= fell 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities, said while the positive sentiment around Asian currencies which have benefitted from dollar weakening and reopening of China's borders has not changed, they continue to fight against continually hawkish rhetoric from the Fed.

"We are coming off several days of pretty strong gains for Asian markets and might be seeing a little bit of retracement today," Kotecha added.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS, which has jumped roughly 1.8% against the dollar so far this year, was little changed in morning trade as investors continued to debate the scope and timing of further monetary easing which is expected in coming months to support the economic rebound. CNY/

Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not give any policy clues during a panel discussion in Stockholm overnight. Markets have been hoping that the Fed could soon signal an end to its rate hiking cycle following recent signs of a slowdown in the U.S. economy, even as policymakers reiterate the central bank's priority to bring inflation under control.FRX/

Investor attention is now on the U.S. consumer price index, due to be released on Thursday. The data is expected to show December's headline annual inflation at 6.5%, versus 7.1% in November.

Equities in region were mixed. Stocks in Thailand .SETI and the Philippines .PSI retreated 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, while those in Singapore .STI advanced 0.3%.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE fell as much as 1% to touch their lowest level since May. Indonesian equities, which rose about 4% in 2022, have reversed most of their gains so far this year.

Galvin Chia, an emerging markets strategist at Natwest Markets said that the Indonesia stock market might be tempering gains given its relative outperformance in 2022.

"We could be seeing a bit of rotation in terms of equity positioning in South Asian market," Chia added.

HIGHLIGHTS

** New bank lending in China unexpectedly rose in December from the previous month, but households were more wary about borrowing and aggregate financing missed expectations, still analysts see strong credit appetite as the economy reopens

** Malaysia's industrial production in November rose 4.8% from a year earlier, above expectations

** Brazil's real rose 1% on Tuesday after a day of volatility driven by uncertainty as supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the capital

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0427 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.13

-0.99

.N225

1.01

1.33

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.04

+1.85

.SSEC

0.20

2.80

India

INR=IN

+0.01

+1.15

.NSEI

-0.20

-1.25

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.45

+0.42

.JKSE

-0.54

-3.85

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.01

+0.66

.KLSE

0.10

-0.59

Philippines

PHP=

-0.20

+1.42

.PSI

-0.40

2.48

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.18

+1.41

.KS11

0.35

5.51

Singapore

SGD=

+0.06

+0.71

.STI

0.29

0.65

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.07

+0.88

.TWII

-0.39

4.30

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

+3.32

.SETI

-0.30

1.06

