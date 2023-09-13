EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, stocks dip as markets prepare for US inflation print

By Rishav Chatterjee

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Equity markets and currencies dipped across Asia on Wednesday, with stocks in China and Philippines taking a hit on rising oil prices, while markets geared up U.S. inflation data, which could guide the future interest rate outlook.

"The Fed is better positioned to cool inflation with a soft landing in the resilient U.S. economy and CPI data will provide clues on how the Fed will profile its inflation forecasts," said DBS FX strategist Philip Wee.

Analysts expect the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, due later in the global day, to show core inflation cooling to 4.3% in August.

"An upside surprise in the core measure may spook markets," said Alex Loo, macro strategist at TD Securities.

"The upside surprise could be the catalyst for rates to extend the selloff as markets anticipate that the Federal Reserve may reconsider hiking at the November/December meetings and provide another tailwind to the USD's hot streak," he added.

Chinese stocks .SSECfell about 0.9% as markets awaited further policy stimulus from Beijing.

The yuan CNY=CFXS, however, rose 0.1% against the greenback.

"The yuan was trading a touch softer as policymakers kept delivering the constant message that they will not withstand deterring short bets on the currency," OCBC analysts said.

Equities in Manila .PSI traded 0.9% lower, hitting a two-week low, while the Philippine peso PHP= was largely unchanged against the U.S. dollar.

"There are big challenges for the Philippine central bank as inflation has reaccelerated whilst growth is slowing as high interest rates weigh on the economy," Maybank analysts said.

The Thai baht THB=TH fell 0.4% against the dollar, while equities in Bangkok declined 0.5%.

"I think baht weakening is in line with most EM Asian FXs due to rebound in the USD this morning," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

"Although a higher minimum wage will likely boost domestic consumption and economic growth, this measure has a risk of fanning inflationary pressures," OCBC analysts said.

The dollar index =USD was last steady at 104.76, after slipping to a one-week low on Monday and clocking its largest daily fall in two months.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0624 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.15

-10.99

.N225

-0.21

25.34

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.11

-5.26

.SSEC

-0.91

0.63

India

INR=IN

-0.02

-0.26

.NSEI

0.20

10.64

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.21

+1.28

.JKSE

-0.24

0.97

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.09

-5.96

.KLSE

-0.08

-2.89

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-1.73

.PSI

-0.90

-5.97

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.05

-4.82

.KS11

-0.12

13.29

Singapore

SGD=

-0.14

-1.64

.STI

-0.20

-1.33

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.09

-4.04

.TWII

0.05

17.29

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.36

-3.15

.SETI

-0.53

-7.88

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai PM to unveil new policies to match economic challenges

** Indonesia to ban goods transactions on social media

** Thai industrial sentiment at 1-yr low despite end of political deadlock

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Sonia Cheema)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

