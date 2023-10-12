EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies steady, stocks up as focus turns to US inflation data

By John Biju

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Asian emerging markets currencies were largely steady, while stocks rose on Thursday, as Federal Reserve minutes suggested U.S. rates may have peaked but investors were cautious ahead of a key U.S. inflation report that could offer further rate clues.

Most currencies were muted with the Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Malaysian ringgit MYR=, South Korean won KRW= and Singapore dollar SGD= marginally lower against the U.S. dollar.

The Thai baht THB=TH was the only major gainer among currencies, rising 0.7% to hit their highest level since Sept. 25.

Markets are awaiting the U.S. inflation data for September due later in the day to see if the Federal Reserve's interest rate campaign has had the desired effect on the economy and for further clues on the trajectory of interest rates.

"U.S. CPI release could provide further reason for USD bears to come in with greater force. We look to see if the downward trend in CPI continues, which we think is one key aspect that will be weighing on the market and policymakers’ minds," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed uncertainty around the path of the U.S. economy pushed policy makers into adopting a cautious stance last month. That was backed by recent dovish comments from Fed officials, suggesting U.S. rates may have peaked.

Most stock markets in the region advanced with Singapore's key index .STI rising 0.9% to its highest level since Oct. 2. Shares in South Korea .KS11 gained around 1.0% to its strongest level since Sept. 26.

Equities in Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE and Philippines .PSI advanced between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Shares in China .SSEC gained 0.8% after a state fund increased stake in the nation’s biggest banks.

Elsewhere, market participants kept a wary eye over developments in the Middle East conflict and the implications for the global economy.

The Israeli shekel ILS= was trading nearly flat at 3.9483 per U.S. dollar as at 0428 GMT.

Oil prices retreated on easing supply concerns and larger-than-expected crude and gasoline stockbuild in the U.S., providing some relief to Asian countries which are net importer of the commodity. O/R

A high oil price could create inflationary concerns for oil importing countries.

Investors are also watching out for the September inflation data from India later in the day. A Reuters poll found that India's retail inflation likely eased in September on moderating food price rises and government subsidies that offset a surge in the cost of crude oil.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR fall 6.6 basis points to 6.762%, their lowest level since Sept.26

** Japan Aug machinery orders fall, overseas slowdown may weigh

** China property creditors face worsening restructuring terms as sector recovery hopes sour

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0350 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.01 -12.11 .N225 1.59 24.33 China CNY=CFXS -0.02 -5.49 .SSEC 0.83 0.49 India INR=IN +0.07 -0.50 .NSEI 0.00 9.42 Indonesia IDR= -0.06 -0.86 .JKSE 0.62 1.81 Malaysia MYR= -0.11 -6.80 .KLSE 0.60 -3.37 Philippines PHP= +0.00 -1.89 .PSI 0.35 -4.43 S.Korea KRW= -0.08 -5.87 .KS11 0.95 10.60 Singapore SGD= +0.06 -1.64 .STI 0.91 -0.91 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.06 -4.46 .TWII 0.57 18.60 Thailand THB=TH +0.69 -4.28 .SETI -0.14 -12.87 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

