EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies slip on weak China trade data

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Asian currencies weakened on Tuesday after exports in China fell much faster than expected in July, as investors braced for inflation data from China and the United States due later in the week.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS depreciated 0.2%, while stocks in the region .SSEC were slightly higher.

Outbound shipments from the world's second-largest economy posted the biggest rate of decline since February 2020, adding to investor concerns about sluggish economic growth.

"There are concerns that the (Chinese) economy could well be facing a liquidity trap or balance sheet recession risks that undermine monetary policy's effectiveness," UOB analysts wrote in a note.

In Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, Thailand's populist Pheu Thai party said it had formed an alliance with the Bhumjaithai party on Monday and was open to other parties joining in to form a government.

The country has beset by political uncertainty since opposition parties rode a wave of anti-establishment support to crush the incumbent military-backed rulers at the polls in May.

The Thailand baht THB=TH and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= were the top losers among Southeast Asian currencies, depreciating more than 0.3% each.

The Philippine peso PHP= edged slightly higher after the region posted a trade deficit of $3.92 billion for June, the narrowest since February. The data came ahead of the release of the country's second-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday.

Equities across the region were range-bound as investors digested the weaker Chinese trade data and switched their focus to key inflation readings from China and U.S., due on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, for more clues on the health of the global economy.

Shares in Bangkok .SETI and Taiwan .TWII led losses in the region, slipping 0.3% and 0.8% respectively, while the benchmarks in Indonesia .JKSE and Singapore .STI were flat.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Japan's real wages down for 15th month in test for BOJ policy, economy

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.9 basis points at 6.366%

** Thai shippers group sees 2023 exports between 0.5% fall and 1% growth

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0357 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.59

-8.53

.N225

0.3

25.8

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.23

-4.31

.SSEC

0.01

5.83

India

INR=IN

-0.08

-0.10

.NSEI

0.15

8.41

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.32

+2.21

.JKSE

0.00

0.52

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.28

-3.72

.KLSE

0.32

-3.01

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

-0.87

.PSI

-0.05

-0.94

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.55

-3.72

.KS11

-0.07

15.32

Singapore

SGD=

-0.22

-0.31

.STI

0.00

1.80

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.30

-3.33

.TWII

-0.78

19.28

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.37

-1.02

.SETI

-0.26

-8.40

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

