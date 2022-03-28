EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies slip on Shanghai lockdown, bond selloff

By Harshita Swaminathan

March 28 (Reuters) - All Asian currencies retreated on Monday after China's financial hub of Shanghai went into a lockdown, while a steady selloff in U.S. Treasuries pressured emerging bond markets.

Shanghai imposed a two-phased lockdown on Sunday in a bid to contain new COVID-19 infections that have been spreading through the city for nearly a month, disrupting life and business activities.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong expects the lockdown to disrupt manufacturing and domestic consumption, but does not see a big impact on supply chains as the city's port will be kept open.

All currencies in the region posted losses, with the Thai baht THB=TH dropping the most at 0.5% on fears that the curbs could reduce the number of Chinese tourists visiting the country. The yuan CNY=CFXS weakened 0.1%.

News from China overshadowed signs of progress in potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The leaders from the two countries are set to meet this week in Turkey after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a deal.

The U.S. dollar =USD was also supported by the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate hikes and hawkish stance, which spells further trouble for emerging Asian markets, where most central banks are yet to follow suit.

U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR touched a near three-year high, pressuring bonds and currencies in emerging Asian markets.

"It's a combination of those two related impacts, the very large impact of the U.S. bond market and the fact that bond yields globally do tend to be to be quite highly correlated," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Singapore's 10-year bond yield SG10YT=RR rose 2.429% to more than a three-year high, while the regional currency unit SGD= was down about 0.2%.

The rupee INR=IN cut losses to 0.1% as the lockdown in Shanghai pushed oil prices lower, relieving some of the pressure on one of the region's largest oil importers. O/R

Chinese stocks .SSEC rose 0.1% in volatile trade, while other stock markets in the region were mixed.

Stocks in Singapore .STI climbed 0.4% as the city-state plans to reopen this week and waive quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers from April 1.

Stocks in Malaysia .KLSE fell 0.3%, while those in Thailand .SETI rose 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Sinopec 600028.SS rises 3.1% after unveiling its highest ever capital expenditure investment, after booking its highest profit in a decade

** Indonesian bond yields ID10YT=RR shed 6 basis points to 6.699%

** Japan's yen JPY= plunges over 1.2% after c. bank keeps bond yields subdued FRX/

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0213 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-1.24

-6.89

.N225

-0.73

-2.94

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.10

-0.28

.SSEC

0.07

-11.68

India

INR=IN

-0.07

-2.51

.NSEI

0.06

-1.10

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.14

-0.77

.JKSE

0.38

6.80

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.12

-1.16

.KLSE

-0.29

1.99

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-2.15

.PSI

0.13

0.16

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.69

-3.14

.KS11

-0.02

-8.33

Singapore

SGD=

-0.18

-0.81

.STI

0.36

9.67

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.50

-3.71

.TWII

-0.89

-3.84

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.53

-1.01

.SETI

0.30

1.46

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

