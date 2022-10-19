EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies slip as recession risks persist; yuan weakens

By Jaskiran Singh

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Asian currencies on Wednesday marginally weakened against the U.S. dollar, as risks of a recession in major economies kept sentiment bearish, while the Chinese currency remained on the backfoot and led losses in the region.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.4% and equities in Shanghai .SSEC dropped more than 1%. Investors awaited its delayed data to get clues on the health of its economy and potential policy changes from the Communist Party Congress.

The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) actions are also on investors' radar. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, a Reuters survey showed.

"(In China, it has) all come down to President Xi (Jinping) saying that COVID-zero policy would not be relaxed. So, (that's) essentially throwing water on the speculation on any relaxation of that policy," said Jessica Amir, a macro strategist for Saxo Capital Markets.

Analysts at Maybank, meanwhile, said the depreciation pressures could build more significantly on the yuan if U.S. dollar continues to strengthen broadly.

Chinese major state-owned banks were seen to have been intervening to defend a weakening yuan by swapping its currency for U.S. dollars in the forwards market and selling those dollars in the spot market.

Global risk appetite has been hit due to the Federal Reserve's rate-hike stance, which threatens to push its economy into a recession. But, that has also lifted the dollar to decade-highs and pressured currencies.

Emerging markets, as a result, have consumed their stockpiles of foreign exchange reserves this year at a faster pace than in previous bouts of currency weakness.

Among other regional markets, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC reversed course to depreciate 0.3%, while equities .KS11 shed another 0.6%.

The Thai baht THB=TH, which has been hovering at a 16-year low against the dollar, weakened close to 0.3%.

The Philippine peso PHP= registered meagre 0.2% depreciation, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened 0.1%.

Malaysia's exports rose 30.1% in September, slightly below forecast, while the country recorded a trade surplus of 31.7 billion ringgit ($6.72 billion) for last month.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= too weakened 0.2% and its bond yields ID10YT=RR also maintained their three-month high.

The Indonesian c.bank governor reiterated that Bank Indonesia (BI) did not need to raise rates as aggressively as the Fed or other central banks.

Economists polled by Reuters expect another 50 bps increase by BI on Thursday in its bid to tame inflation.

Stock markets in India .NSEI, Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE and Singapore .STI rose between 0.1% and 0.8%, while shares in Taiwan .TWII shed 1.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai finmin: Gradual rate hikes to help recovery

** Indonesia c.bank 2022 cuts inflation outlook

** The Philippines wants predictable forex rate, says minister

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0714 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.13

-23.00

.N225

0.37

-5.33

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.37

-12.04

.SSEC

-1.13

-16.31

India

INR=IN

-0.02

-9.77

.NSEI

0.32

1.09

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.15

-7.99

.JKSE

0.38

4.24

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-11.78

.KLSE

0.82

-8.18

Philippines

PHP=

-0.17

-13.49

.PSI

0.32

-13.68

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.25

-16.66

.KS11

-0.56

-24.86

Singapore

SGD=

-0.15

-5.15

.STI

0.13

-3.00

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.12

-13.60

.TWII

-1.13

-28.77

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.27

-12.56

.SETI

0.10

-3.97

