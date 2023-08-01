EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies slip as markets eye China's stimulus steps

By Upasana Singh

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies were broadly lower on Tuesday against the U.S. dollar as investors focused on stimulus measures from Beijing to support its ailing post-pandemic recovery, while stock markets in the region were rangebound.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.3% and equities in Shanghai .SSEC dipped 0.1%.

A private sector survey showed China's factory activity growth contracted for the first time in three months, while support measures announced by the State Council were seen short of specifics to bolster broader consumption.

The data was in line with the government's official PMI on Monday, raising challenges for policymakers seeking to revive momentum in China's post-COVID recovery amid high youth unemployment, mounting local debt pressure and weak demand.

"Investors are cautiously optimistic on the stimulus measures from China so far in response to the economic slowdown but there is a risk that the measures might not go far enough to create enough momentum for a full-fledged recovery," said Mahesh Sethuraman, head of sales trading at Saxo Singapore.

"Investors will keep a close watch on any signs of recovery in the housing market particularly."

The Japanese yen JPY= depreciated 0.3% to hit a fresh three-week low, weighed down by the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) steps last week to tweak its yield curve control policy. FRX/

On Friday, the BOJ took another step toward a slow shift away from decades of massive monetary stimulus, saying it would offer to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds at 1.0% in fixed-rate operations, instead of the previous rate of 0.5%.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC weakened 0.7%, while Malaysia's ringgit MYR= was trading flat.

"Even a modest strengthening of the yen is likely to shore up oversold currencies across the region such as the Korean won and Malaysian ringgit," said Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.2% as of 0716 GMT, further adding pressure on riskier Asian assets.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= depreciated 0.3%, while equities in Jakarta .JKSE dropped 0.5%.

Annual inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy cooled further to 3.08% in July, moving closer to the middle of the central bank's target range of 2%-4%.

Elsewhere, South Korea's exports fell more than expected in July and at the steepest pace in more than three years, raising concerns that the downturn may drag on longer than expected.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

Bank of Thailand (BOT) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with 18 out of 22 economists polled by Reuters expecting the central bank to deliver a final 25-basis-point interest rate hike.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Asia's factory activity shrank in July, a sign slowing global growth and weakness in China's economy were taking a toll on the region's fragile recovery

** Growth in India's manufacturing activity eased in July for a second month, with some moderation in output and new orders, although the pace of expansion remained healthy

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0713 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.29

-8.12

.N225

0.92

28.28

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.31

-3.71

.SSEC

-0.08

6.45

India

INR=IN

-0.05

+0.53

.NSEI

-0.15

8.94

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.30

+2.94

.JKSE

-0.50

0.67

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.02

-2.40

.KLSE

-0.57

-2.97

Philippines

PHP=

+0.33

+1.72

.PSI

0.04

0.42

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.72

-1.50

.KS11

1.31

19.26

Singapore

SGD=

-0.25

+0.53

.STI

-0.06

3.71

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.28

-2.57

.TWII

0.39

21.75

Thailand

THB=TH

-

+1.26

.SETI

-

-6.75

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.