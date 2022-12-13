EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies slip ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Roushni Nair

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit led declines among most Asian currencies on Tuesday, as investors exercised caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could determine the Federal Reserve's stance on future interest rate hikes.

Stocks across the region mostly firmed, with equities in Jakarta .JKSE advancing more than a percent — their second straight day of gains after bouncing back from a seven-day losing streak.

The upbeat sentiment was underpinned by a massive surge in the country's biggest tech firm GoTo Gojek Tokopedia's GOTO.JK shares, which soared as much as 24.1% after a 16-day losing streak.

After losing 55% since mid-November and more than 70% since their debut in April, GoTo rebounded as share price approached the 50-rupiah minimum threshold set by the exchange.

Separately, Indonesia's government agreed to a financial sector bill allowing former politicians to stand as central bank governors to support economic growth. The bill will be brought to a plenary session this week for a wider vote.

The Philippine peso PHP= lost 0.4%, touching its lowest level in a week, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= depreciated 0.3% to drop to its lowest since end-November.

Stocks in the Philippines .PSI edged higher for a third straight session. The country's central bank is likely to opt for a more modest 50 basis point (bp) interest rate hike on Thursday, a Reuters poll found.

U.S. inflation data due on Tuesday will shed light on whether the Fed will shift to smaller increases in borrowing costs from now on.

Meanwhile, fund managers and investment advisers are returning to battered Asian bond markets, betting on a rebound in 2023, though with a wary eye on the risks of defaults and a global recession.

Alvin Tan, Head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets said 2023 as a whole would be positive for Asian currencies, stating that "a bit more dollar strength in early 2023 is expected, but then basically that should mark the end of the long term of the medium term dollar up-cycle."

Among other currencies, Malaysia's ringgit MYR= depreciated 0.4%, while Thai baht THB=TH, Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, Singapore dollar SGD= and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC remained largely flat.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields largely unchanged

** Thai Nov industrial sentiment at highest in over 3 years

** Malaysia end-Nov palm oil stocks down 4.98% M/M

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0711 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.03

-16.38

.N225

0.40

-2.91%

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.00

-8.93

.SSEC

-0.08

-12.73

India

INR=IN

-0.18

-10.10

.NSEI

0.42

7.03

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.16

-8.95

.JKSE

0.97

3.32

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.41

-6.05

.KLSE

-0.17

-4.27

Philippines

PHP=

-0.43

-8.67

.PSI

-0.04

-7.58

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.09

-8.99

.KS11

-0.03

-20.33

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

-0.34

.STI

0.80

4.54

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

-9.92

.TWII

-0.61

-20.29

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-4.01

.SETI

0.06

-2.02

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

