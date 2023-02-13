EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, shares weaken ahead of U.S. CPI data

By Tejaswi Marthi

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Currencies in emerging Asian markets extended their losses on Monday as the dollar rose ahead of a crucial U.S. consumer price report, with investors increasingly betting the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policy.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC lost 0.8% to lead the losses, followed by a 0.7% fall in the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and a 0.5% drop in the Indonesian rupiah IDR=. Both the Southeast Asian currencies hit their lowest levels in one month.

Ahead of Tuesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, revisions to the previous data set showed consumer prices rose in December instead of falling as previously estimated. That lifted core inflation on a three-month annualised basis to 4.3%, from 3.1%.

"Persistence in pricing pressures remains the key risk for higher-for-longer rates, with any higher-than-expected read for the U.S. CPI likely to lead markets to revisit the possibility of an additional 25 basis-point rate hike in June," said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.

Markets have already sharply raised the likelihood of future tightening by the Federal Reserve, with rates now seen peaking up around 5.15% and cuts coming later and slower. FEDWATCH

Singapore's economy grew slightly less than initially estimated in the fourth quarter from a year ago. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said, slightly lower than the 2.2% growth in the government's advance estimate.

"The services sector will continue to do the heavy-lifting from here, while manufacturing and trade sectors may underperform in the near term. Hence, a choppy growth trajectory is still likely in the first half of 2023," said Selena Ling, head of research and strategy at OCBC.

Most stocks in the region also extended declines as investors hunkered down for the U.S. inflation data that could send jitters across interest rates globally, while accelerating or reversing the recent spike in bond yields.

Equities in South Korea .KS11 fell 0.9% while Singapore stocks .STI fell 0.8%. Stocks in Indonesia .JKSE and Malaysia .KLSE fell 0.3% each.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 8.3 basis points to 6.727%

** China's yuan sank to its weakest in five weeks during early trading on Monday, as data from South Korea compounded concerns about Asia's export growth and investors stayed cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

** Higher food prices likely nudged up India's annual retail inflation last month from a 12-month low in December, but it stayed within the Reserve Bank of India's targeted range for a third consecutive month, a Reuters poll of economists predicted

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0454 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.51

-0.74

.N225

-1.02

4.96

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.23

+1.00

.SSEC

0.53

6.11

India

INR=IN

-0.30

-0.03

.NSEI

-0.63

-2.00

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.53

+2.33

.JKSE

0.34

0.78

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.69

+0.94

.KLSE

-0.31

-1.70

Philippines

PHP=

-0.61

+1.59

.PSI

-0.10

4.62

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.91

-0.96

.KS11

-0.91

9.43

Singapore

SGD=

-0.17

+0.56

.STI

-0.75

2.59

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.34

+1.55

.TWII

-0.29

9.93

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

+2.25

.SETI

0.13

-0.11

