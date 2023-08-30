EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies shaky, stocks rally on Fed rate pause bets

By Echha Jain

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were shaky, while equities jumped on Wednesday after weak U.S. labour data cemented bets of a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and on hopes of an additional stimulus in China.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= appreciated 0.1% while the Thai baht THB=TH weakened 0.3%. Equities in Shanghai .SSEC advanced 0.1%, rising for a third consecutive day, while stocks in Manila jumped 1.2%, leading the gains in the region.

Overnight data from the U.S. showed job openings dropped to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in July, signalling easing labour market pressures and bolstering hopes that the Fed will stand pat on rates next month.

Markets peg an 86.5% chance of the Fed pausing, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

Poon Panichpibool, market strategist at Krung Thai Bank, sees rising chances of Fed's rate cut around the second quarter of 2024.

"However, in terms of the Asian economies it would be quite different as those countries with large exposure to the U.S. economy via exports of goods and services (tourism for instance) could face some economic ramifications should the U.S. economy slowdown further," added Panichpibool.

A much clearer economic picture will likely emerge later this week when U.S. payrolls and personal consumption expenditure reports are due.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.2% as investors assessed the impact from state-owned banks' forthcoming move to lower interest rates on existing mortgages as a part of government efforts to revive the debt-laden property sector.

"Supporting the real estate sector is the right thing to do to prevent further slump in the sector which could severely hurt the China economy," said Panichpibool.

"I would expect the Chinese yuan to move sideways or sideway down (slightly stronger) until the economic data confirms that the recovery does gain more momentum," added Panichpibool.

China's central bank again set a much stronger than anticipated official mid-point of 7.1816 a dollar, around 1,000 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate - action it has taken every day since the middle of the month.

"This setting of a much stronger RMB mid-point fixing is part of the efforts to anchor the RMB and ensure stability in the currency," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of forex research at Maybank.

Moreover, Chinese shares have gained this week following the announcement of measures to lift investor confidence, including halving the stock trading stamp duty, loosening margin loan rules and putting the brakes on new listings.

Investor focus will be on the purchasing managers' index data from China later this week for cues on the state of the economy.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= strengthened 0.1%, while stocks in Jakarta .JKSE added 0.2%. Indonesia's central bank projects the average rupiah exchange rate next year to be in the 14,600-15,100 range against the U.S. dollar and 14,800-15,200 for this year.

"I think Bank Indonesia (BI) might want to try to dissuade market players from placing more bearish bets on the rupiah after rupiah has been depreciating lately as the BI could be done with the rate hike," said Panichpibool.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Singapore's dollar SGD= slipped 0.2% while equities in the city-state .STI advanced 0.2%.

The Philippine peso PHP= strengthened 0.1% while the Indian rupee weakened 0.1%.

