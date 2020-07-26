EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

July 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.670
106.12
+0.43
Sing dlr
1.380
1.3821
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
29.399
29.556
+0.53
Korean won
1196.800
1201.5
+0.39
Baht
31.680
31.6
0.00
Peso
49.236
49.31
+0.15
Rupiah
14490.000
14540
+0.35
Rupee
74.758
74.75
0.00
Ringgit
4.253
4.26
+0.16
Yuan
7.001
7.014
+0.18
(Compiled by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.