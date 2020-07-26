EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

July 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.670

106.12

+0.43

Sing dlr

1.380

1.3821

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

29.399

29.556

+0.53

Korean won

1196.800

1201.5

+0.39

Baht

31.680

31.6

0.00

Peso

49.236

49.31

+0.15

Rupiah

14490.000

14540

+0.35

Rupee

74.758

74.75

0.00

Ringgit

4.253

4.26

+0.16

Yuan

7.001

7.014

+0.18

(Compiled by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com))

